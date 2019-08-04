शहर चुनें

Mobile torch March by AIIMS New delhi STUDENTS and resident Doctors

दिल्लीः एम्स में डॉक्टरों ने निकाला मोबाइल टॉर्च मार्च, एनएमसी विधेयक का किया विरोध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 10:44 PM IST
एम्स में डॉक्टरों ने निकाला मोबाइल टॉर्च मार्च
एम्स में डॉक्टरों ने निकाला मोबाइल टॉर्च मार्च - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
एनएमसी विधेयक के विरोध में दिल्ली के अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) में डॉक्टरों ने रविवार की रात में मोबाइल टॉर्च मार्च निकालकर अपना विरोध जताया। इस मार्च में सैंकड़ों की संख्या में कनिष्ठ और वरिष्ठ डॉक्टर शामिल हुए। बता दें कि बीते चार दिन से एम्स में मरीजों का इलाज नहीं किया जा रहा है और कामकाज पूरी तरह से ठप पड़ा है। 
इस विरोध प्रदर्शन में शामिल डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि वो संस्थानों की स्वायत्तता पर हमले को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे।
aiims torch march nmc bill
Disclaimer

