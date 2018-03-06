शहर चुनें

दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री ने राशन स्कीम के बारे में की घोषणा, लोगों को मिलेगी बड़ी राहत

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 04:56 PM IST
manish sisodia said people who avail the Ration scheme will be given ration in sealed packets
manish sisodia - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने मंगलवार को प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर राशन स्कीम के बारे में घोषणा की है। मनीष सिसोदिया ने दिल्ली सरकार ने फैसले को सामने रखा।
उन्होंने बताया कि दिल्ली सरकार ने ये फैसला लिया है कि जिन लोगों को राशन पीडीएस स्कीम के तहत राशन मिलना था अब उनको राशन सील्ड पैकेट में मिलेगा। साथ ही यह राशन उनके घरों तक पहुंचाया जाएगा।


