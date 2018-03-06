Delhi government has taken a decision that the beneficiaries who avail the Ration PDS scheme, will be given ration in sealed packets & the ration will be delivered to their houses: Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/4qrHYBK0vf— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
यूपी के कैबिनेट मंत्री नंद गोपाल नंदी के विवादित बयान पर डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है।
6 मार्च 2018