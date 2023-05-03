Delhi: मनीष सिसोदिया ने मांगी अंतरिम जमानत, पत्नी के स्वास्थ्य का दिया हवाला; हाईकोर्ट ने सीबीआई को भेजा नोटिस

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
दिल्ली शराब घोटाला मामले में तिहाड़ जेल में बंद पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया ने अपनी पत्नी के स्वास्थ्य के लिए चिकित्सा आधार का हवाला देते हुए अंतरिम जमानत के लिए दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय का रुख किया है। कोर्ट ने इस मामले में सीबीआई को नोटिस जारी किया था।
Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking interim bail citing medical grounds for his wife's health. Court issued notice to CBI in this matter.— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023
