Delhi BJP writes to Election Commission requesting it to "appoint Special Observer for the mosques especially in Muslim dominated areas so that political/religious leaders cannot spread hate among people to influence elections" pic.twitter.com/klvvuZ4lG2— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पश्चिमी दिल्ली के पंजाबी बाग इलाके में एक चार वर्षीय मासूम बच्ची के साथ 55 वर्ष के अधेड़ ने दुष्कर्म की वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। इस घटना के सामने आने के बाद से ही पूरे इलाके में सनसनी मच गई है।
16 मार्च 2019