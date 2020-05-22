Delhi NCR Live: दिल्ली के सभी कोर्ट में 31 मई तक कामकाज रहेगा बंद, कालिंदी कुंज पर लगा लंबा जाम

{"_id":"5ec756878ebc3e90a074f95a","slug":"lockdown-4-live-update-of-22-may-in-delhi-noida-ghaziabad-greater-noida-gurugram-faridabad-bulandshahr","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi NCR Live: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 31 \u092e\u0908 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u0915\u093e\u091c \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

कालिंदी कुंज पर लगा लंबा जाम

दिल्ली के लोगों को लॉकडाउन में ढील मिलने के बाद से सड़कों पर भारी संख्या में वाहनों का आवागमन हो रहा है। ऐसे में यूपी बॉर्डर पर अब भी सख्ती के चलते दिल्ली-यूपी और दिल्ली-हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर लंबा जाम लग रहा है। कालिंदी कुंज पर तो बीते तीन दिनों से लंबा जाम लग रहा है क्योंकि यहां हर वाहन का पास देखकर ही उसे यूपी में एंट्री दी जाती है।





31 मई तक दिल्ली के सभी कोर्ट में कामकाज रहेगा बंद

चौथे चरण के लॉकडाउन के मद्देनजर आज दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने फैसला लिया है कि राजधानी में स्थित सभी अदालतों में 31 मई तक कामकाज बंद रहेंगे। पहले इस हाईकोर्ट की कमेटी ने 23 मई तक के लिए कामकाज बंद कर रखा था।



नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन काउंटर से टिकट कटाने पहुंचे लोग

आज से देशभर के तमाम रेलवे स्टेशनों के काउंटर पर भी टिकट कटाया जा सकेगा। इसी के तहत आज सुबह से ही नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भीड़ देखी जा रही है। हालांकि यहां से जो तस्वीरें आई हैं उसमें लोग सामाजिक दूरी के नियमों का पालन करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं।



गाजीपुर फल सब्जी मंडी में पहुंची भीड़

दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन के बीच खरीदारी करने के लिए लोग गाजीपुर फल एवं सब्जी मंडी में पहुंचे। यहां आज भी काफी भीड़ देखी गई और सामाजिक दूरी के नियमों का भी उल्लंघन हुआ।





सार दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन का चौथा चरण चल रहा है। आज चौथे लॉकडाउन का का पांचवां दिन है और इतने लंबे समय बाद भी दिल्ली-एनसीआर में संक्रमण के मामले कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रहे। दिल्ली में ही बीते तीन दिनों से 500 और उससे अधिक केस आए हैं। ऐसे में लॉकडाउन के दौरान दी गई ढील पर भी सवाल उठने लगे हैं। वहीं दिल्ली में चौथे लॉकडाउन को देखते हुए दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने राजधानी की सभी अदालतों में 31 मई तक के लिए कामकाज बंद करने का फैसला लिया है। स्टेशनों पर टिकट काउंटर खुलने के कारण नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर आज सुबह से लोग देखे जा रहे हैं। यहां पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स...

विस्तार

विज्ञापन

Traffic congestion in Kalindi Kunj area near Delhi-Noida (Uttar Pradesh) border amid the fourth phase of #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/uz3YJeIaZ5 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

In view of 4th phase of #CoronavirusLockdown, Delhi High Court further suspended the functioning of all subordinate courts and district court of Delhi till 31st May. Earlier the concern committee to Delhi HC had suspended the functioning of all subordinate court till 23rd May. pic.twitter.com/trw56U8cuU — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

Delhi: People gather outside the Rail Reservation Centre of New Delhi Railway Station as reservation counters and Common Service Centers to book train tickets will resume today. pic.twitter.com/V0o2mT6yRr — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

Delhi: People arrive at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur, to make purchases amid the #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/kK5Ufw8u6f — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

दिल्ली के लोगों को लॉकडाउन में ढील मिलने के बाद से सड़कों पर भारी संख्या में वाहनों का आवागमन हो रहा है। ऐसे में यूपी बॉर्डर पर अब भी सख्ती के चलते दिल्ली-यूपी और दिल्ली-हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर लंबा जाम लग रहा है। कालिंदी कुंज पर तो बीते तीन दिनों से लंबा जाम लग रहा है क्योंकि यहां हर वाहन का पास देखकर ही उसे यूपी में एंट्री दी जाती है।चौथे चरण के लॉकडाउन के मद्देनजर आज दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने फैसला लिया है कि राजधानी में स्थित सभी अदालतों में 31 मई तक कामकाज बंद रहेंगे। पहले इस हाईकोर्ट की कमेटी ने 23 मई तक के लिए कामकाज बंद कर रखा था।आज से देशभर के तमाम रेलवे स्टेशनों के काउंटर पर भी टिकट कटाया जा सकेगा। इसी के तहत आज सुबह से ही नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भीड़ देखी जा रही है। हालांकि यहां से जो तस्वीरें आई हैं उसमें लोग सामाजिक दूरी के नियमों का पालन करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं।दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन के बीच खरीदारी करने के लिए लोग गाजीपुर फल एवं सब्जी मंडी में पहुंचे। यहां आज भी काफी भीड़ देखी गई और सामाजिक दूरी के नियमों का भी उल्लंघन हुआ।