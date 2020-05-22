Delhi NCR Live: दिल्ली के सभी कोर्ट में 31 मई तक कामकाज रहेगा बंद, कालिंदी कुंज पर लगा लंबा जाम

Traffic congestion in Kalindi Kunj area near Delhi-Noida (Uttar Pradesh) border amid the fourth phase of #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/uz3YJeIaZ5— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020
In view of 4th phase of #CoronavirusLockdown, Delhi High Court further suspended the functioning of all subordinate courts and district court of Delhi till 31st May. Earlier the concern committee to Delhi HC had suspended the functioning of all subordinate court till 23rd May. pic.twitter.com/trw56U8cuU— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020
Delhi: People gather outside the Rail Reservation Centre of New Delhi Railway Station as reservation counters and Common Service Centers to book train tickets will resume today. pic.twitter.com/V0o2mT6yRr— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020
Delhi: People arrive at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur, to make purchases amid the #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/kK5Ufw8u6f— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020
