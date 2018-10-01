शहर चुनें

विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांडः विवादित ट्वीट कर फंसे केजरीवाल, दिल्ली में गंभीर धाराओं में केस दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 01 Oct 2018 03:46 PM IST
केजरीवाल पर केस दर्ज
केजरीवाल पर केस दर्ज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
लखनऊ में एपल एरिया मैनेजर की शुक्रवार देर रात पुलिसवालों द्वारा की गई हत्या के मामले में दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल को ट्वीट करना महंगा पड़ रहा है। एक ओर जहां उनके ट्वीट पर विवेक तिवारी की पत्नी ने दुख और नाराजगी जताई है, वहीं दिल्ली के एक वकील अश्विनी उपाध्याय ने केस दर्ज करा दिया है।
ताजा मामले में सोमवार को वकील अश्विनी उपाध्याय ने दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के खिलाफ तिलक नगर थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। यह शिकायत आईपीसी की धारा 153ए, 295ए, 504 और  505 और आईटी एक्ट के सेक्शन 67 के तहत धर्म व जाति के नाम पर वैमनस्यता फैलाने और बीजपी नेताओं को बदनाम करने के लिए दर्ज कराया है।

vivek tiwari arvind kejriwal ashwini upadhyaya
‘आप’ के बागी नेता ने कहा, केजरीवाल हो गए हैं पागल

लखनऊ में शुक्रवार देर रात पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल की गोली से विवेक तिवारी की मौत पर दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल नेविवादास्पद ट्वीट कर दिया। जिसपर उनकी जमकर आलोचना हो रही है। आप नेता कपिल मिश्रा ने केजरीवाल को पागल बताया है।

30 सितंबर 2018

