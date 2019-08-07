शहर चुनें

Live

नहीं रहीं देश की सुषमा, आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार, दर्शन दोपहर 12 बजे से

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 06:09 AM IST
सुषमा स्वराज का निधन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाइव अपडेट

06:04 AM, 07-Aug-2019
सुषमा की तबीयत खराब होने की सूचना मिलते ही केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्ष वर्धन, परिवाहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह समेत भाजपा के कई नेता अस्पताल पहुंच गए। बाद में जब सुषमा की मौत की खबर मिली तो प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी वहां पहुंच गए। देर रात तक एम्स इमरजेंसी के बाहर लोगों की भारी भीड़ जुटी हुई थी।
 
06:02 AM, 07-Aug-2019
पूर्व विदेश मंत्री और दिल्ली की पहली महिला मुख्यमंत्री रहीं सुषमा स्वराज (67) का मंगलवार शाम को दिल का दौरा पड़ने निधन हो गया। रात 9:35 बजे अचेतावस्था में एम्स लाया गया था। रात 10:50 बजे उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली। 

उनकी पार्थिव देह अंतिम दर्शन के लिए बुधवार दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे के बीच भाजपा मुख्यालय में रखी जाएगी। इसके बाद लोधी रोड शवदाह गृह में अंतिम संस्कार होगा। 

बतौर विदेश मंत्री सोशल मीडिया पर शिकायतों के निपटारे के लिए लोकप्रिय रहीं सुषमा आखिरी दिन भी ट्वीटर पर सक्रिय थीं। निधन से करीब तीन घंटे पहले अनुच्छेद 370 और जम्मू-कश्मीर पुनर्गठन बिल पर संसद की मुहर लगते ही उन्होंने आखिरी ट्वीट किया था। शाम 7:23 बजे के ट्वीट में लिखा 'प्रधानमंत्री जी, आपका हार्दिक अभिनंदन। मैं जीवनभर इस दिन को देखने की प्रतिक्षा कर रही थी। 
