शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   last metro train service on 27 Oct will start at 10 PM from terminal stations of all metro lines

दिवाली के दिन कब से कब तक चलेगी मेट्रो, डीएमआरसी ने जारी किया दिशा-निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 06:48 PM IST
delhi metro
delhi metro
ख़बर सुनें
डीएमआरसी ने कहा है कि 27 अक्तूबर यानी दिवाली के दिन आखिरी मेट्रो शाम दस बजे तक चलेगी। यानी यह मेट्रो अपने समय से एक घंटा पहले छुट जाएगी।     
विज्ञापन
वहीं दिवाली के दिन मेट्रो सेवा सुबह 6 बजे से और एयरपोर्ट एक्सप्रेस लाइन पर 4: 45 पर सेवा सामान्य दिन की तरह चलेगी। 
 

 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

नवनियुक्त अध्यक्ष सुभाष चोपड़ा
Delhi NCR

प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बोले, दिल्ली को विकास चाहिए, विकास की राजनीति नहीं

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Arrest
Delhi NCR

जंगपुरा मेट्रो स्टेशन पर युवक-युवती के बैग से मिले एक करोड़ रुपये 

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Diwali
Delhi NCR

दीपावली में आपकी सुरक्षा के लिए दमकल विभाग की तैयारियां पूरी, संकरी गलियों पर भी रहेगी नजर

23 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
haryana Assembly elections
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः नैना चौटाला जीतीं, जानिए किस सीट से किसके सिर सजा जीत का 'ताज'

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Leo
Horoscope

सिंह राशि: आज का राशिफल

25 अक्टूबर 2019

dhanteras totke for wealth
Festivals

दिवाली 2019: धनतेरस पर ये टोटके करने से दूर होती है दरिद्रता

25 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
delhi metro dmrc delhi metro on diwali
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

big decisions of himachal cabinet meeting held in shimla today on 25 oct
Himachal Pradesh

हजारों कर्मचारियों को दिवाली का तोहफा, इतने पदों को भरने की मंजूरी, पढ़ें कैबिनेट के 30 बड़े फैसले

25 अक्टूबर 2019

दीपेंद्र हुड्डा
Chandigarh

भाजपा का समर्थन करने वाले निर्दलीय विधायकों को जनता जूते से मारेगी: दीपेंद्र हुड्डा

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Ambani Diwali Party
Bollywood

अंबानी की दिवाली पार्टी में सितारों का जमावड़ा, बॉलीवुड और खेल जगत की कई हस्तियां हुईं शामिल

25 अक्टूबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

यूपी : धनतेरस पर सीएम ने की ‘कन्या सुमंगला योजना’ की शुरुआत, बेटियों को मिलेंगे 15 हजार रुपये

25 अक्टूबर 2019

खट्टर का साथ दे रहे सात निर्दलीय विधायक
Chandigarh

ये हैं वो सात निर्दलीय विधायक, जो तय करेंगे आज, खट्टर के सिर सजेगा या नहीं मुख्यमंत्री का 'ताज'

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नेहा कक्कड़
Bollywood

Kiss विवाद के पहले वायरल हो चुके हैं नेहा के ये पांच वीडियोज, एक में तो 'कुंवारेपन की हद हो गई'

25 अक्टूबर 2019

पाक की तरफ से अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा रेखा से आगे तैयार किया जा रहा करतारपुर कॉरिडोर, सफेद रंग की बिल्डिंग पैसेंजर टर्मिनल है
Education

करतारपुर: हर भारतीय श्रद्धालु से 1400 रुपये लेगा पाकिस्तान, क्यों कहा जा रहा है इसे 'जजिया'

25 अक्टूबर 2019

क्रिकेटर शिवम दुबे और उनके पिता
Cricket News

बेटे को क्रिकेटर बनाने में खत्म हुआ पिता का कारोबार, परिवार के संघर्ष ने बना दिया सुपरस्टार

25 अक्टूबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्दधव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'भावी सीएम आदित्य ठाकरे' के लगे पोस्टर, शिवसेना बोली- उन्माद नहीं वर्ना खत्म हो जाओगे

25 अक्टूबर 2019

shah rukh khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान ने गौरी के पैरेंट्स से बोला था हिंदू होने का झूठ, देखें 28 साल पुराना वेडिंग एलबम

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दुष्यंत चौटाला
Delhi NCR

दुष्यंत चौटाला बोले- कांग्रेस-भाजपा में से कोई भी हमारे लिए अछूत नहीं

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद प्रदेश में 'किंगमेकर' बनकर उभरी जननायक जनता पार्टी के अध्यक्ष दुष्यंत चौटाला ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की।

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दक्षिणमूर्ति कृष्णा कुमार
Delhi NCR

VIDEO: इस व्यक्ति को तोहफे में कार देना चाहते हैं आनंद महिंद्रा, आखिर क्या है वजह

25 अक्टूबर 2019

तरह तरह की लाइट से सजीं दुकानें
India News

मिट्टी के दियों पर भारी पड़ रहे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक लैंप, चीनी माल से पटा बाजार

25 अक्टूबर 2019

आतंकी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

हिंदूवादी नेताओं को निशाना बना सकते हैं आतंकी, खुफिया विभाग को मिले इनपुट

25 अक्टूबर 2019

SAR Geelani died
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के पूर्व लेक्चरर गिलानी की मौत, संसद हमले में आया था नाम

24 अक्टूबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

हरियाणा की सियासी हवा गरमाएगी दिल्ली की फिजा

25 अक्टूबर 2019

समीक्षा सिंह
Delhi NCR

नोएडा की समीक्षा करेंगी ‘मिस एशिया’ में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व

25 अक्टूबर 2019

मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

मनोज तिवारी ने झुग्गी बस्ती में बिताई रात, मनाई दिवाली

25 अक्टूबर 2019

डेमो
Delhi NCR

आयकर विभाग ने 36 करोड़ की टैक्स चोरी का पता लगाया

25 अक्टूबर 2019

arrest
Delhi NCR

ऑपरेशन क्लीन-18ः आठ घंटे में खंगाले 603 कबाड़ियों के ठिकाने, 18 गिरफ्तार 

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

‘मेड इन चाइना’ का पब्लिक रिव्यू: मौनी रॉय और राजकुमार की कैमेस्ट्री पर ये बोले फैंस

मेड इन चाइना को लेकर मिक्स रिव्यूज आए सामने।सुनिए

25 अक्टूबर 2019

आदित्य 2:34

मुंबई के वर्ली में लगे 'भावी मुख्यमंत्री आदित्य ठाकरे' के पोस्टर,भाजपा पर इशारों में निशाना

25 अक्टूबर 2019

मनोहर लाल खट्टर 1:55

हरियाणा में भाजपा को इन सात निर्दलीयों का मिल जाए साथ तो बन जाए खट्टर की सरकार

25 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:32

फिल्म पागलपंती की नया गाना रिलीज, अनिल कपूर, अरशद वारसी ने खोले कई राज

25 अक्टूबर 2019

एम एल खट्टर 1:30

Haryana Election Result: मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर बोले, ‘हम बनाने जा रहे हैं सरकार’

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

CBSE 10वीं-12वीं परीक्षा को लेकर छात्रों के लिए आई जरूरी सूचना, बोर्ड ने दिया ये निर्देश

24 अक्टूबर 2019

बस में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

नोएडा में चलती हुई प्राइवेट बस में लगी भयंकर आग, यात्रियों ने कूदकर बचाई जान

23 अक्टूबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

प्रेम प्रसंग में हुई थी निगम पार्षद आत्माराम गुप्ता की हत्या 

25 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: झगड़ा देखना पड़ा भारी, गोली लगने से गई शख्स की जान

25 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 24 अक्टूबर से बारिश के आसार

22 अक्टूबर 2019

मध्य में दिल्ली कांग्रेस के नए अध्यक्ष सुभाष चोपड़ा
India News

सुभाष चोपड़ा को दिल्ली का प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बनाकर सोनिया गांधी ने फेंका राजनीति का पासा

23 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited