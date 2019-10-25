दिवाली के दिन कब से कब तक चलेगी मेट्रो, डीएमआरसी ने जारी किया दिशा-निर्देश

Delhi Metro Rail Corp: On Diwali,last metro train service on 27 Oct,will start at 10 PM from terminal stations of all metro lines including Airport Express Line. Services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from 6 AM onward on all lines&4:45 AM on Airport Express Line pic.twitter.com/r2MHU0c8vU— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद प्रदेश में 'किंगमेकर' बनकर उभरी जननायक जनता पार्टी के अध्यक्ष दुष्यंत चौटाला ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की।
25 अक्टूबर 2019