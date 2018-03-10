शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   kejriwal writes to pm modi rahul gandhi on sealing issue want meet them and bring bill in parliament

दिल्ली के CM केजरीवाल ने लिखी पीएम मोदी और राहुल गांधी को चिट्ठी, रखी ये मांग

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 11:04 AM IST
kejriwal writes to pm modi rahul gandhi on sealing issue want meet them and bring bill in parliament
केजरीवाल ने लिखी पीएम मोदी और राहुल गांधी को चिट्ठी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने शनिवार सुबह प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को चिट्ठी लिखकर दोनों से मिलने की मांग की है। साथ ही सीलिंग मुद्दे पर बिल लाने की मांग की है।
केजरीवाल ने पीएम मोदी को दिल्ली में चल रही सीलिंग की समस्या से अवगत कराते हुए एक चिट्ठी लिखी है। उन्होंने बताया है कि सरकार उन व्यापारियों की दुकानें सील कर रही है जो टैक्स देते हैं। बेईमान नहीं है और देश के विकास में अपना सहयोग देते हैं।

केजरीवाल ने लिखा कि सीलिंग कानून में कुछ कमियां हैं और इन्हें दूर करना केंद्र सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है। अब इसका एक ही समाधान है। तुरंत संसद में सीलिंग मामले में बिल लाया जाए और सीलिंग कानून में मौजूद कमियों को दूर किया जाए।

केजरीवाल ने पीएम से ये भी अनुरोध किया कि वह संसद में नया कानून लाएं और जो दुकानें सील की गई  हैं उन्हें खुलवाया जाए। केजरीवाल ने लिखा कि यह पूरा मामला इतना गंभीर है कि वह पीएम से मिलकर इस मुद्दे पर विचार करना चाहते हैं।


इसके साथ ही केजरीवाल ने राहुल गांधी को भी चिट्ठी लिखकर इस मुद्दे को संसद में जोर-शोर से उठाने की मांग की और सीलिंग जैसी गंभीर समस्या को सुलझाने के लिए मिलने का समय भी मांगा।

 
arvind kejriwal sealing in delhi delhi sealing pm modi rahul gandhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

urvashi rautela hate story 4 box office collection day 1
Bollywood

Box Office Collection: उर्वशी रौतेला की 'हेट स्टोरी' से हुई नफरत, पहले दिन की मामूली कमाई

10 मार्च 2018

Malaika Arora wears most expensive dress connection with kate middleton
Bollywood

मलाइका अरोड़ा ने अब पहन ली ऐसी ड्रेस, ब्रिटेन की राजकुमारी से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

10 मार्च 2018

Mouni Roy spend leisure Moments after brahmastra shooting
Bollywood

'ब्रह्मास्त्र' की शूटिंग के बीच कुछ ऐसे इन्जॉय कर रही हैं मौनी रॉय, दिखा रहीं अपना नया लुक

10 मार्च 2018

actor nawazuddin siddiqui here is another 5 controversies
Bollywood

बीवी की जासूसी से पहले लड़कियों से रिलेशन पर मचा था हंगामा, ये हैं नवाजुद्दीन के 5 बड़े विवाद

10 मार्च 2018

irrfan khan wife sutapa sikdar message to his fans
Bollywood

इरफान खान की बीमारी पर पत्नी बोलीं- 'यारों सब दुआ करो'

10 मार्च 2018

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and her wife summoned by Thane cops in Call Data Record scam
Bollywood

नवाजुद्दीन को अपनी पत्नी पर नहीं था भरोसा, पीछे लगाया जासूस और निकलवाई कॉल डिटेल

10 मार्च 2018

rajinikanth will going to himalayas to be soon
Bollywood

फिल्मों से राजनीति में आने के बाद रजनीकांत को ऐसा क्या हो गया, हिमालय जाने का किया ऐलान

10 मार्च 2018

Janhvi Kapoor engages in casual chat on the set of dhadak
Bollywood

VIDEO: सब कुछ भूल जाह्नवी मुस्कुराईं तो ईशान खट्टर हुए परेशान, जानें सेट पर ऐसा क्या हो गया

10 मार्च 2018

birthday special padma khanna life unknown facts
Bollywood

B'day Spl: अमिताभ बच्चन से रोमांस कर पॉपुलर हुई ये हीरोइन, अब दिखती हैं ऐसी

10 मार्च 2018

BEL Recruitment 2018 - for 150 Apprentice Posts, application fee free, apply online
Government Jobs

भारत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स लिमिटेड में 150 पदों पर भर्ती, निःशुल्क करें आवेदन

10 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Leopard strays into residential area, injures four in Indore 
Madhya Pradesh

VIDEO: इंदौर में तेंदुए का कहर- 3 घरों में घुसा, 2 एसडीओ समेत 4 जख्मी

मध्यप्रदेश में इंदौर के पल्हर नगर में शुक्रवार को जंगल से एक तेंदुए के आने से अफरा तफरी मच गई। तेंदुए ने बचने के लिए 3 घरों में घुसने की कोशिश की। उसे देखने के लिए भीड़ लगने लगी।

10 मार्च 2018

UPPSC: AE result to be declared in june and JE result in august
Lucknow

UPPSC : एई का परिणाम जून और अगस्त के अंत में आएगा जेई का रिजल्ट

10 मार्च 2018

one killed after clash between two groups of Nigerian nationals in Delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में दो नाइजीरियन गुट आपस में भिड़े, एक की मौत

10 मार्च 2018

Insult of statue of Subhash Chandra Bose in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

लेनिन, पेरियार के बाद अब सुभाष चंद्र बोस निशाने पर, मध्य प्रदेश में प्रतिमा से छेड़छाड़

10 मार्च 2018

आटा में मिलावट
Bareilly

आटा में मिलावट

10 मार्च 2018

triple murder in chitrakoot
Kanpur

चाचा-चाची ने वायरल किया वीडियो, पति ने देखा तो कर दिया बीवी और दोनों बेटियों का कत्ल

9 मार्च 2018

Publicity ends for Bihar Bypoll: RJD played temple card, BJP bets on patriotism card
Bihar

उपचुनाव के लिए प्रचार थमा, राजद ने खेला मंदिर कार्ड तो भाजपा ने फेंका देशभक्ति का पत्ता

10 मार्च 2018

68500 teachers recruitment examination to be held in november.
Lucknow

68,500 शिक्षकों की भर्ती नवंबर में, टीईटी-2018 अगस्त से सितंबर के बीच कराने की तैयारी

9 मार्च 2018

विश्वविद्यालय की परीक्षा
Bareilly

विश्वविद्यालय की परीक्षा

10 मार्च 2018

victim policeman surrender in court 
Lucknow

50 हजार के इनामी बर्खास्त सिपाही ने कोर्ट में किया सरेंडर, जज ने निरस्त की जमानत की अर्जी

10 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: 150 फुट ऊंचे मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ा ये आदमी और फिर...

राजधानी दिल्ली के कनॉट प्लेस में शुक्रवार को उस समय अफरातफरी मच गई, जब एक शख्स मोबाइल टॉवर पर चढ़ गया। इस आदमी ने मोबाइल टॉवर पर जमकर हंगामा काटा। काफी मशक्कत के बाद टॉवर पर चढ़े आदमी को नीच उतारा जा सका। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

10 मार्च 2018

VIRAL VIDEO A MAN DIES DURING DANCE ON STAGE WITH GROOM ON SONG DDLJ 1:44

अपनी शादी में नाचते-नाचते दूल्हे की स्टेज पर मौत!

9 मार्च 2018

anna hazare meets ssc aspirats who demanding cbi probe in ssc paper leak 3:40

SSC पेपर लीक मामले में छात्रों को मिला इस शख्स का साथ, PM को लिख चुके हैं चिट्ठी

5 मार्च 2018

Man allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in newdelhi cr park 1:39

दिल्ली में हुई हत्या, सीसीटीवी की मदद से होगा खुलासा!

5 मार्च 2018

delhi congress protest against bjp government in delhi on high rate 3:03

बढ़ती महंगाई को लेकर दिल्ली में सड़कों पर उतरी कांग्रेस

4 मार्च 2018

Recommended

high court gave suggestion to delhi government to do videography of meetings
Delhi NCR

HC ने दिए केजरीवाल सरकार को बैठक की वीडियोग्राफी करवाने के सुझाव, कहा- 'विश्वास की है कमी'

10 मार्च 2018

supreme court rebuke Delhi government regarding waste management
Delhi NCR

क्या ‘कूड़े के परमाणु बम’ फटने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

8 मार्च 2018

delhi chief secretary assault: aap mla amanatullah khan moves bail plea in delhi high court
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मामला: AAP विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान ने दिल्ली HC में दायर की जमानत याचिका

6 मार्च 2018

delhi chief secretary assault: delhi high court sent notice to delhi lg, government and assembly
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मामला: दिल्ली HC ने एलजी, केजरीवाल सरकार को जारी किया नोटिस, मांगा 2 हफ्तों में जवाब

5 मार्च 2018

Chief Secretary's assault case, the court said, we will only hear the public prosecutor
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मारपीट मामला,अदालत ने कहा हम सरकारी वकील को ही सुनेगे

1 मार्च 2018

our boycott will continue till the CM or Deputy CM himself apologize for the assault,
Delhi NCR

खुद मुख्यमंत्री या उपमुख्यमंत्री मारपीट को लेकर माफी नहीं मांगते, हमारा बहिष्कार तब तक जारी रहेगा

27 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.