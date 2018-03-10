Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal writes to PM @narendramodi asking him to bring a bill in the Parliament to put an end to sealing drive in Delhi.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 10, 2018
CM has also requested for a meeting with the PM to discuss this 'very serious' issue. pic.twitter.com/hll9KdeTfc
Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal writes to @INCIndia President @OfficeOfRG requesting him to raise voice against MCD Sealing matter within Parliament.#AAPagainstMCDSealing pic.twitter.com/I7Xuy4IxXn— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 10, 2018
10 मार्च 2018