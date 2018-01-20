Download App
कौशल विकास मेला आयोजित

Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 10:59 PM IST
सेक्टर-62 स्थित एवियर इंस्टीट्यूट में शनिवार को कौशल विकास मेला का आयोजन किया गया। प्रधानमंत्री रोजगार योजना के तहत आयोजित मेले में करीब 700 युवाओं ने भाग लिया।

संस्थान के चेयरमैन संदीप सिंह ने मेला का उद्घाटन किया। बेटी बचाओ अभियान के तहत इसमें लड़कियों को प्राथमिकता दी जा रही है।
