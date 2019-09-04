शहर चुनें

Judicial services aspirant along with accomplice shot dead criminal in Delhi

दिल्ली: छात्र ने साथी के साथ मिलकर बदमाश को मारी गोली, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 04 Sep 2019 09:09 PM IST
छात्र ने मारी गोली
छात्र ने मारी गोली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के पश्चिम विहार में एक हत्या का मामला सामने आया है। न्यायिक सेवाएं तैयारी कर रहे छात्र ने अपने साथी के साथ मिलकर एक बदमाश को गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने दोनों के पास से दो पिस्तौल भी बरामद किया है। 
बता दें कि पुलिस इस घटना के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई में जुट गई है। 
delhi crime news delhi police judicial services in india
