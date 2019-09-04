दिल्ली: छात्र ने साथी के साथ मिलकर बदमाश को मारी गोली, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

Delhi: A judicial services aspirant along with an accomplice shot dead a criminal in Paschim Vihar. Both accused arrested; two pistols recovered from them.— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019
दिल्ली पुलिस ने मुखरजी नगर में छह लोगों पर केस दर्ज किया है। यह केस सड़क पर शराब पीकर डांस करने के मामले में दर्ज किया गया है।
4 सितंबर 2019