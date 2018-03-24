शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   journalist protest outside delhi police headquarter against alleged molestation of journalist by sho

दिल्ली पुलिस ने की महिला पत्रकार के साथ बदसलूकी, विरोध में सड़क पर उतरे पत्रकार

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 04:28 PM IST
पत्रकारों का प्रदर्शन
पत्रकारों का प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आईएनए में जेएनयू छात्रों के प्रदर्शन के दौरान अंग्रेजी अखबार की महिला पत्रकार से दिल्ली दिल्ली कैंट थाना प्रभारी द्वारा किए गए बदसलूकी के मामले में अब एक नया मोड़ आ गया है। महिला पत्रकार से हुई बदसलूकी के विरोध में पत्रकार सड़क पर उतर आए हैं।
बता दें कि एसएचओ द्वारा महिला पत्रकार से बदसलूकी के खिलाफ आज पत्रकारों का एक समूह दिल्ली पुलिस हेडक्वार्टर के बाहर विरोद प्रदर्शन कर रहा है।

इस दौरान पुलिस वालों और पत्रकारों के बीच बहुत बहस भी हुई। पत्रकारों ने विरोध स्वरूप अपने कैमरे को सड़क पर रख दिया और पुलिस मुख्यालय के बाहर ही बैठकर अपना विरोध जता रहे हैं।

 
आगे पढ़ें

ये है मामला
delhi police delhi police headquarter jnu student protest atul johari jnu

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

salman mahira
Bollywood

ईद पर सलमान खान को टक्कर देंगी शाहरुख की ये पाकिस्तानी हीरोइन, जमकर होगा मुकाबला

24 मार्च 2018

priyanka chopara
Bollywood

सलमान की बहन अर्पिता के साथ नजर आईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, तो क्या फिल्म से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन?

24 मार्च 2018

Pooja Dadwal
Bollywood

आखिरकार सलमान ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ, बीमार एक्ट्रेस पूजा डडवाल के पास भेजी टीम

24 मार्च 2018

अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

'सुई-धागा' के सेट पर अनुष्का को मिला सबसे कीमती गिफ्ट, देखकर हुईं भावुक

24 मार्च 2018

‪‪Khichdi
Television

13 साल बाद लौटा सबसे फेमस कॉमेडी सीरियल, कपिल शर्मा के शो को देगा कड़ी टक्कर

24 मार्च 2018

अर्जुन कपूर और परिणीति चोपड़ा
Bollywood

फैंस भी हो गए परेशान आखिर अब क्यों होली खेल रहे हैं अर्जुन कपूर, जानें वजह

24 मार्च 2018

प्रिया प्रकाश
Bollywood

एक वीडियो से स्टार बनने वाली प्रिया प्रकाश का नाम फिर पुलिस से जुड़ा, तस्वीर देख हैरान हो रहे लोग

24 मार्च 2018

Raid
Bollywood

दूसरे हफ्ते भी मजबूती के साथ टिकी है अजय देवगन की 'रेड', जानें अब तक का कलेक्शन

24 मार्च 2018

एलि अवराम
Bollywood

दुल्हन के लिबास में दिखीं एलि अवराम, फैंस ने हार्दिक पांड्या से जोड़ा कनेक्शन

24 मार्च 2018

jeenat aman
Bollywood

जमीन-जायदाद से शुरू हुआ था इस एक्ट्रेस का रिश्ता, रेप की शिकायत के साथ हुआ खत्म

24 मार्च 2018

Most Read

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला मामले में लालू यादव को बड़ा झटका, 14 साल की कैद और 60 लाख का जुर्माना

दुमका कोषागार मामले में राष्ट्रीय जनता अध्यक्ष लालू प्रसाद यादव को सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत ने 14 साल की सजा सुनाई है। यह सजाएं दो अलग-अलग मामलों में सुनाई गई हैं।

24 मार्च 2018

ओम प्रकाश राजभर
Varanasi

राज्यसभा चुनाव में क्रॉस वोटिंग करने वाले सुभासपा के दो विधायकों को नोटिस

24 मार्च 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

राज्यसभा चुनाव: यूपी का अकेला जनपद जहां 7 विधायक और सात सांसदों का होगा दखल

24 मार्च 2018

Himachal govt directions if women's protest liquor vend will be closed
Shimla

हाईकोर्ट के एक आदेश के बाद सरकार का महिलाओं के लिए बड़ा फैसला

24 मार्च 2018

निर्दलीय विधायक राजा भैया व सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

मतदान के बाद मुख्यमंत्री योगी से मिलने पहुंचे राजा भैया, सपा की धड़कनें तेज

24 मार्च 2018

बसपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव सतीश चंद्र मिश्रा।
Lucknow

राज्यसभा सीट हाथ से निकलने से बौखलाई बसपा, कहा-धन और सत्ता के बल पर भाजपा ने की धांधली

24 मार्च 2018

राजा भैया व आजम खां।
Lucknow

राजा भैया के ट्वीट पर आजम बोले, 'कान इधर से पकड़ो या उधर से, एक ही बात'

24 मार्च 2018

charges against four terrorist in 2017 Achabal attack srinagar jammu and kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अच्छाबल हमले में 8 पर आरोप तय, यूपी का आतंकी संदीप भी शामिल

24 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

लाठी-डंडों से पीटा फिर पत्नी को कुएं में फेक दिया

24 मार्च 2018

अनिल अग्रवाल
Lucknow

यूपी: क्रॉस वोटिंग से चमकी भाजपा के नौवें प्रत्याशी की किस्मत, सपा-बसपा गठबंधन में लगी सेंध

23 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: महिला पत्रकार से दिल्ली पुलिस ने की बदसलूकी, छीना कैमरा

दिल्ली पुलिस एक बार फिर गलत  वजहों से सुर्खियों में है। वजह है महिला पत्रकार के साथ बदसलूकी।

24 मार्च 2018

दिल्ली पब 0:54

VIDEO: खेल-खेल में खुद को मार ली गोली, उड़ गया भेजा

24 मार्च 2018

एलकॉन स्कूल 3:54

एल्कॉन स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल ने टीचरों के बचाव में कही 'ये बड़ी' बातें

22 मार्च 2018

नोएडा 3:58

छात्रा की खुदकुशी पर दो टिचर्स के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, पिता ने लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप

21 मार्च 2018

Raid 1:10

VIDEO: जानिए, लोगों को कैसी लगी अजय देवगन की ‘रेड’

16 मार्च 2018

Recommended

50 हजार का इनामी बदमाश
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस की बड़ी कामयाबी, गिरफ्तार किया 50000 का इनामी बदमाश

23 मार्च 2018

हरिश्चंद्र घाट पर हुआ अंतिम संस्कार
Varanasi

दिल्ली पुलिस के पहले कमिश्नर और यूपी के DGP रहे जेएन चतुर्वेदी का निधन

13 मार्च 2018

demo pic
Lucknow

दिल्ली पुलिस, केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बल में होगी सब इंस्पेक्टरों की भर्ती, पढ़ें पूरी डिटेल

6 मार्च 2018

shripal carrying one lakh rupees reward arrested by delhi police
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आया एक लाख का इनामी बदमाश, करता था ये काम

25 फरवरी 2018

demo pic
India News

सुनंदा पुष्कर केसः SIT जांच पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली पुलिस से मांगा जवाब

23 फरवरी 2018

stone pelted on Delhi police to rescue smuggler in Bhamora
Bareilly

दिल्ली पुलिस पर पथराव कर स्मैक तस्कर छुड़ाया 

21 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.