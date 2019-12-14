शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
जेएनयू परिसर में कुलपति की कार पर छात्रों ने किया हमला

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 07:21 PM IST
जेएनयू वाइस चांसलर की कार पर हमला
जेएनयू वाइस चांसलर की कार पर हमला - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय (जेएनयू) के वाइस चांसलर एम जगदीश कुमार की कार पर छात्रों द्वारा कथित रूप से हमला किया गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक यह हमला विश्वविद्यालय परिसर के अंदर छात्रों द्वारा किया गया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन





विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
