JNU live updates students who served notice will interrogated today jnu open today amidst protest

जेएनयूः आज नौ छात्रों से यूनिवर्सिटी में हुई हिंसा को लेकर होगी पूछताछ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 09:56 AM IST
JNU live updates students who served notice will interrogated today jnu open today amidst protest
- फोटो : ANI
09:55 AM, 13-Jan-2020
दिल्ली पुलिस के सूत्रों के मुताबिक, जिन लोगों को दिल्ली पुलिस ने नोटिस दिया है, उनसे जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय (JNU) में पूछताछ की जाएगी। नौ लोगों को आज से जांच में शामिल होने के लिए कहा गया है।


 
09:30 AM, 13-Jan-2020

जेएनयूः आज नौ छात्रों से यूनिवर्सिटी में हुई हिंसा को लेकर होगी पूछताछ

जेएनयू हिंसा में शामिल नकाबपोश लड़की की दिल्ली पुलिस ने पहचान कर ली है। छात्रा दौलत राम कॉलेज की है। 5 जनवरी को जेएनयू के पेरियर हॉस्टल में तोड़फोड़ हुई थी। लड़की एक वीडियो में जेएनयू में हिंसा करती हुई दिखाई दी थी। दिल्ली पुलिस की एसआईटी टीम ने नकाबपोश लड़की की पहचान की है। पुलिस के मुताबिक, जेएनयू हिंसा में वायरल हुए वीडियो में इस लड़की को देखा गया था, लड़की दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय की छात्रा है। जल्द ही उसे जांच में शामिल होने के लिए नोटिस दिया जाएगा।
abvp left student union left abvp jnu semester registration jnu jnu violence jnu 2020
