जेएनयूः आज नौ छात्रों से यूनिवर्सिटी में हुई हिंसा को लेकर होगी पूछताछ

Liveजेएनयूः आज नौ छात्रों से यूनिवर्सिटी में हुई हिंसा को लेकर होगी पूछताछ
Delhi Police Sources: Those who have been served notice by Delhi Police will be interrogated in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Nine people have been told to join the investigation from today. https://t.co/mGXdN0Rpl5— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020
संशोधित नागरिकता कानून (सीएए) को लेकर हो रहे प्रदर्शनों और उसके कारण विभिन्न विश्वविद्यालयों में हो रही हिंसा के मद्देनजर सोमवार को कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने वाम मोर्चा सहित सभी विपक्षी दलों की बैठक बुलाई है।
13 जनवरी 2020