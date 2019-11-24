शहर चुनें

JNU hostel fees hike committee constituted to get students suggestions

जेएनयू: फीस वृद्धि को लेकर उच्च-स्तरीय समिति छात्र प्रतिनिधियों से लेगी सुझाव 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 24 Nov 2019 01:19 PM IST
Jnu Student
Jnu Student - फोटो : ANI
जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय में होस्टल फीस वृद्धि के मामले का हल खोजने के लिए रविवार को प्रबंधन द्वारा कदम उठाया गया। फीस वृद्धि को लेकर चल रहे विरोध के बाद सक्षम प्राधिकारी द्वारा एक उच्च-स्तरीय समिति का गठन किया गया है। 
यह समिति फीस वृद्धि मामले में जेएनयू के छात्र प्रतिनिधियों से बातचीत कर मामले का सुलझाने और इसका हल खोजने की कोशिश करेगी। 



 
jnu news jnu protest
