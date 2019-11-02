नए हॉस्टल नियमों को लेकर जेएनयू ने दिया स्पष्टीकरण, 'कर्फ्यू' से इनकार

Jawaharlal Nehru University:Rumours are being spread by some motivated students about new hostel manual approved by Inter Hall Administration committee.They're claiming that curfew timings in hostels&dress code in dining halls are freshly introduced. It's completely untrue.(1.11) pic.twitter.com/65JABk7cZv— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019
JNU:There is no "curfew time" as alleged.Administration appeals to student community not to be misled by few rumour mongers who are trying to derail normal functioning of University through their unlawful actions. Such behaviour lowers the image of the student community. (1.11) https://t.co/gn5Moi27mN— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) में हर दिन सैकड़ों मरीजों का उपचार करने वाले विदेशी रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर बीते कई वर्षों से बिना वेतन के काम कर रहे हैं।
2 नवंबर 2019