JNU clarified There is no curfew time as alleged

नए हॉस्टल नियमों को लेकर जेएनयू ने दिया स्पष्टीकरण, 'कर्फ्यू' से इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 05:53 AM IST
demo pic
demo pic
नए हॉस्टल नियमों को लेकर जेएनयू ने स्पष्टीकरण दिया है। कहा गया है इंटर हॉल प्रशासन समिति द्वारा जो नए नियम बनाए गए हैं उन्हें लेकर अफवाहें उड़ाई जा रही हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि हॉस्टल के समय और डाइनिंग हॉल में कर्फ्यू का समय अभी लागू किया गया है, यह बात सही नहीं है। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार जेएनयू का कहना है कि कर्फ्यू  का कोई समय नहीं है। इसके साथ ही प्रशासन ने छात्रों से अपील की है कि वे अफवाहों के चलते किसी भ्रम में न पड़ें क्योंकि इससे माहौल खराब होता है और साथ ही छात्र समुदाय की छवि भी धूमिल होती है।  


 
सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
jawaharlal nehru university jnu clarification no curfew rumours
