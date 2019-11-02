नए हॉस्टल नियमों को लेकर जेएनयू ने दिया स्पष्टीकरण, 'कर्फ्यू' से इनकार

Jawaharlal Nehru University:Rumours are being spread by some motivated students about new hostel manual approved by Inter Hall Administration committee.They're claiming that curfew timings in hostels&dress code in dining halls are freshly introduced. It's completely untrue.(1.11) pic.twitter.com/65JABk7cZv

JNU:There is no "curfew time" as alleged.Administration appeals to student community not to be misled by few rumour mongers who are trying to derail normal functioning of University through their unlawful actions. Such behaviour lowers the image of the student community. (1.11) https://t.co/gn5Moi27mN