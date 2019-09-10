शहर चुनें

Ira Foundation celebrated Rajkumar Nigams 14th death anniversary at Model town

दिल्ली: राजकुमार निगम की पुण्यतिथि पर इरा फाउंडेशन ने किया भंडारे का आयोजन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 07:38 PM IST
स्वर्गीय राजकुमार निगम की 14वीं पुण्यतिथि का आयोजन
स्वर्गीय राजकुमार निगम की 14वीं पुण्यतिथि का आयोजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तरी दिल्ली के कुश्ती जगत का जाना-माना चेहरा स्वर्गीय राजकुमार निगम की 14वीं पुण्यतिथि के अवसर पर इरा फाउंडेशन के चेयरमैन रिंकु आर निगम व शिल्पा निगम ने मंगलवार को मॉडल टाउन में एक विशाल भंडारे का आयोजन किया। 
आयोजन में भारी संख्या में लोगों ने प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। इस अवसर पर चांदनी चौक क्षेत्र के निगम पार्षद रवि कप्तान भी मौजूद थे। कार्यक्रम के दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि राजकुमार निगम ने रेसलिंग के क्षेत्र में काफी कार्य किया और उसको ऊचाइयों पर पहुंचाया है।
delhi news delhi ncr news rajkumar nigam
