Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   Instructions to Delhi Government to release 500 crores for RRTS

Delhi: दिल्ली सरकार को आरआरटीएस के लिए 500 करोड़ जारी करने के निर्देश, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कही ये बात

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: विजय पुंडीर Updated Sat, 22 Apr 2023 07:40 AM IST
सार

प्रदूषण से संबंधित मामले में न्याय मित्र के रूप में अदालत की सहायता कर रहीं वकील अपराजिता सिंह ने पीठ को बताया कि दिल्ली सरकार ने दिल्ली-मेरठ आरआरटीएस कॉरिडोर के लिए ईसीसी फंड से 500 करोड़ रुपये के अनुदान के लिए एक आवेदन दिया है।

Instructions to Delhi Government to release 500 crores for RRTS
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली सरकार को पर्यावरण क्षतिपूर्ति शुल्क (ईसीसी) फंड से 10 दिनों के भीतर दिल्ली से मेरठ को जोड़ने वाले रीजनल रैपिड ट्रांजिट सिस्टम (आरआरटीएस) कॉरिडोर के मद्देनजर 500 करोड़ रुपये का योगदान देने का निर्देश दिया।



केंद्र सरकार और संबंधित राज्य पहले ही अपने हिस्से की रकम दे चुके हैं। दिल्ली से मेरठ के बीच 82.15 किलोमीटर के इस सेमी-हाई स्पीड रेल कॉरिडोर की अनुमानित लागत 31,632 करोड़ रुपये है। इस कॉरिडोर के बनने के बाद दिल्ली से मेरठ तक की दूरी 60 मिनट में तय की जा सकेगी।


प्रदूषण से संबंधित मामले में न्याय मित्र के रूप में अदालत की सहायता कर रहीं वकील अपराजिता सिंह ने पीठ को बताया कि दिल्ली सरकार ने दिल्ली-मेरठ आरआरटीएस कॉरिडोर के लिए ईसीसी फंड से 500 करोड़ रुपये के अनुदान के लिए एक आवेदन दिया है। इस फंड में लगभग 1,100 रुपये पड़े हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि शीर्ष अदालत ने पहले कहा था कि दिल्ली के बुनियादी ढांचे के विकास के लिए ईसीसी का उपयोग किया जाना चाहिए ताकि प्रदूषण कम किया जा सके। न्याय मित्र ने कहा कि ईसीसी फंड से 500 करोड़ रुपये के अनुदान के लिए आवेदन की अनुमति दी जानी चाहिए क्योंकि परियोजना वाहनों के प्रवाह को कम करने में मदद करेगी।

उन्होंने शीर्ष अदालत के 6 मार्च, 2019 के आदेश का हवाला दिया जिसमें दिल्ली सरकार को दिल्ली-मेरठ आरआरटीएस कॉरिडोर के लिए 10 दिनों के भीतर ईसीसी फंड से 265 करोड़ रुपये का योगदान करने का निर्देश दिया था, जिसमें कर देयता भी शामिल हैं।

दिल्ली के हिस्से के काम में हो रही देरी
एनसीआरटीसी की ओर से पेश वरिष्ठ वकील एएनएस नाडकर्णी ने कहा कि दिल्ली ने रकम नहीं दी है, जिस कारण दिल्ली के हिस्से का काम रुका पड़ा है। उन्होंने बताया कि वर्ष 2025 में इस कॉरिडोर को पूरा किया जाना है। शीर्ष अदालत के मार्च 2019 के आदेश का उल्लेख करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें दिल्ली सरकार का योगदान 1,138 करोड़ रुपए बनता है। इसके बाद पीठ ने दिल्ली सरकार को ईसीसी फंड में पड़ी रकम में से 500 करोड़ रूपए आरआरटीएस के मद में देने के लिए कहा। सुनवाई के दौरान पीठ को यह भी जानकारी दी गई कि 500 करोड़ रुपए के बाद भी दिल्ली के पास 415 करोड़ रुपए का बकाया रहता है। जिस पर पीठ ने दिल्ली सरकार को इसके लिए बजटीय आवंटन करने के लिए कहा।

दिल्ली-अवलर कॉरिडोर पर निर्देश मांगे
न्याय मित्र सिंह ने पीठ को यह भी बताया कि दिल्ली-अलवर कॉरिडोर के लिए केंद्र की मंजूरी का इंतजार है। इस पर पीठ ने केंद्र के वकील को इस पर निर्देश लाने के लिए कहा। पीठ को यह भी जानकारी दी गई कि दिल्ली-पानीपत कॉरिडोर को लेकर दिल्ली सरकार की मंजूरी का इंतजार है। जिस पर पीठ ने दिल्ली सरकार की वकील को इस संबंध में निर्देश लाने के लिए कहा।
