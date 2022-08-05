Income Tax Raid: तंबाकू कंपनी के प्रमोटर तेजराम के ठिकानों पर छापा, लोटस ग्रुप पर भी चल रही कार्रवाई

तंबाकू कंपनी के प्रमोटर तेजराम धर्मपाल के ठिकानों पर आयकर विभाग की टीम की कार्रवाई चल रही है। दिल्ली, नोएडा और गाजियाबाद समेत कई शहरों में छापामारी चल रही है। इसके साथ ही नोएडा में रियल एस्टेट कंपनी लोटस ग्रुप पर आयकर विभाग की टीम ने छापा मारा है।

Income Tax department conducting raids on a tobacco company promotor Tejram Dharampal. Search is going on in multiple cities including Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. Search is also going on at Real Estate company Lotus Group at Noida: Sources