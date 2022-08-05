Income Tax Raid: तंबाकू कंपनी के प्रमोटर तेजराम के ठिकानों पर छापा, लोटस ग्रुप पर भी चल रही कार्रवाई

तंबाकू कंपनी के प्रमोटर तेजराम धर्मपाल के ठिकानों पर आयकर विभाग की टीम की कार्रवाई चल रही है। दिल्ली, नोएडा और गाजियाबाद समेत कई शहरों में छापामारी चल रही है। इसके साथ ही नोएडा में रियल एस्टेट कंपनी लोटस ग्रुप पर आयकर विभाग की टीम ने छापा मारा है।
Income Tax department conducting raids on a tobacco company promotor Tejram Dharampal. Search is going on in multiple cities including Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. Search is also going on at Real Estate company Lotus Group at Noida: Sources— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.