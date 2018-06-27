शहर चुनें

पुलिस ने शैलजा हत्याकांड में किया बड़ा खुलासा, कहा- हमारे कब्जे में जो चाकू उससे नहीं हुआ कत्ल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 27 Jun 2018 04:45 PM IST
छानबीन करती पुलिस
छानबीन करती पुलिस - फोटो : ani
23 जनवरी को दिल्ली के बरार स्क्वायर में मौत के घाट उतारी गई मेजर अमित द्विवेदी की पत्नी शैलजा द्विवेदी हत्याकांड में आज पुलिस ने आरोपी मेजर निखिल के साथ दिल्ली के जंगलों की तलाशी ली। इस दौरान पुलिस ने उस चाकू को ढूंढने का प्रयास किया जिससे शैलजा की हत्तया की गई थी। पूरी जांच के बाद पुलिस ने मामले में एक बड़ा खुलासा किया है।
पुलिस का कहना है कि उनके कब्जे में जो चाकू है उससे शैलजा की हत्या नहीं की गई थी। यानी पुलिस अब भी वो हथियार बरामद नहीं कर सकी है जिससे शैलजा द्विवेदी का कत्ल हुआ था। आज दिनभर पुलिस ने दिल्ली के जंगलों में उसकी तलाश की लेकिन हाथ खाली रहे।

इसके साथ ही पुलिस का कहना है कि आरोपी मेजर निखिल इतना शातिर है कि वह पुलिस गुमराह कर रहा है और जांच में कोई सहयोग नहीं कर रहा। इस वजह से पुलिस को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इन सब बातों की जानकारी पश्चिमी दिल्ली के डीसीपी विजय कुमार ने बताई।







nikhil handa shailja dwivedi amit dwivedi

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.