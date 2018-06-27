Delhi Police inspects the site of murder of Shailaja Dwivedi (an Indian Army Major's wife) in Brar Square. Her body was found with throat slit on June 23. Indian Army Major Nikhil Handa is accused in the case. He is currently in 4-day police custody. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/54kFMaGADk — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2018

The weapon that we have in our custody is not the weapon with which Shailaja was killed: Vijay Kumar, DCP West Delhi on murder case of Shailaja Dwivedi, wife of an Indian Army Major. pic.twitter.com/dp4LHyzhkh — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2018

Accused Nikhil Handa is giving us misleading information day after day. We have done 90% of the work & in coming days the truth will come out: Vijay Kumar, DCP West Delhi on murder case of Shailaja Dwivedi, wife of an Indian Army Major. pic.twitter.com/WluxbMPTMG — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2018

23 जनवरी को दिल्ली के बरार स्क्वायर में मौत के घाट उतारी गई मेजर अमित द्विवेदी की पत्नी शैलजा द्विवेदी हत्याकांड में आज पुलिस ने आरोपी मेजर निखिल के साथ दिल्ली के जंगलों की तलाशी ली। इस दौरान पुलिस ने उस चाकू को ढूंढने का प्रयास किया जिससे शैलजा की हत्तया की गई थी। पूरी जांच के बाद पुलिस ने मामले में एक बड़ा खुलासा किया है।पुलिस का कहना है कि उनके कब्जे में जो चाकू है उससे शैलजा की हत्या नहीं की गई थी। यानी पुलिस अब भी वो हथियार बरामद नहीं कर सकी है जिससे शैलजा द्विवेदी का कत्ल हुआ था। आज दिनभर पुलिस ने दिल्ली के जंगलों में उसकी तलाश की लेकिन हाथ खाली रहे।इसके साथ ही पुलिस का कहना है कि आरोपी मेजर निखिल इतना शातिर है कि वह पुलिस गुमराह कर रहा है और जांच में कोई सहयोग नहीं कर रहा। इस वजह से पुलिस को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इन सब बातों की जानकारी पश्चिमी दिल्ली के डीसीपी विजय कुमार ने बताई।