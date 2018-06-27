Delhi Police inspects the site of murder of Shailaja Dwivedi (an Indian Army Major's wife) in Brar Square. Her body was found with throat slit on June 23. Indian Army Major Nikhil Handa is accused in the case. He is currently in 4-day police custody. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/54kFMaGADk— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2018
The weapon that we have in our custody is not the weapon with which Shailaja was killed: Vijay Kumar, DCP West Delhi on murder case of Shailaja Dwivedi, wife of an Indian Army Major. pic.twitter.com/dp4LHyzhkh— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2018
Accused Nikhil Handa is giving us misleading information day after day. We have done 90% of the work & in coming days the truth will come out: Vijay Kumar, DCP West Delhi on murder case of Shailaja Dwivedi, wife of an Indian Army Major. pic.twitter.com/WluxbMPTMG— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2018
27 जून 2018