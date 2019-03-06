शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा का वादाः जब तक आरोप मुक्त नहीं हो जाता, तब तक सक्रिय राजनीति में नहीं उतरूंगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 06 Mar 2019 09:45 PM IST
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा
रॉबर्ट वाड्रा - फोटो : ANI
कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी के पति रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने केंद्र सरकार पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि देश में ऐसे बहुत से लोग हैं, जिन्होंने देश को लूटा और भाग गए हैं। सरकार उन लोगों के खिलाफ कब कार्रवाई करेगी। मैं इस देश का नागरिक हूं और देश में ही रहूंगा। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि जब तक मुझ पर लगे सभी आरोप मिट नहीं जाते हैं तब तक मैं राजनीति में नहीं उतरूंगा। ये मेरा वादा है। 
बता दें कि इन दिनों वह मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग केस प्रवर्तन निदेशालक की जांच का सामना कर रहे हैं। हालांकि कोर्ट ने उनकी गिरफ्तारी पर रोक लगा रखी है। 

robert vadra enforcement directorate money laundering रॉबर्ट वाड्रा
चीन रक्षा मंत्री
World

चीन ने अपना रक्षा बजट साढ़े सात फीसदी बढ़ाया, भारत के मुकाबले तीन गुना से भी ज्यादा है यह रकम

6 मार्च 2019

catacombs of Kom El Shoqafa
Bizarre News

गधे की वजह से खुला सालों पुराना गहरा राज, इस तरह अचानक सामने आई 'रहस्यमयी दुनिया' की सच्चाई

6 मार्च 2019

Kukurdev temple
Bizarre News

भारत में इस जगह होती है कुत्ते की पूजा, कुकुरदेव मंदिर की अजीबोगरीब मान्यता जान कर हो जाएंगे हैरान

6 मार्च 2019

Patal Bhuvneshwar Cave
Bizarre News

मान्यता: इस गुफा में आज भी मौजूद है भगवान गणेश का कटा हुआ सिर, यही छुपा है कलयुग के अंत का रहस्य

6 मार्च 2019

कृत्रिम सूरज
World

चांद के बाद जल्द चीन में चमकेगा कृत्रिम सूरज

6 मार्च 2019

भारत-पाकिस्तान
India News

अगर भारत से अच्छे रिश्ते चाहता है पाक तो आइटम-बाइ-आइटम बताए उसने क्या किया

6 मार्च 2019

Attempts to find common ground between Indo-Pak said America
World

भारत-पाक के बीच साझा आधार खोजने की कोशिश : अमेरिका

6 मार्च 2019

2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर जब बेटे ने बुआ के साथ गठबंधन किया तो एक बार फिर मुलायम का दर्द छलक उठा।
India News

मुलायम सिंह यादव: बेटे से बेरुखी और झल्लाहट में गुजरती राजनीतिक सफर की शाम

5 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

चमत्कार : दुनिया में दूसरी बार एचआईवी पीड़ित को डॉक्टरों ने किया ठीक

5 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Health & Fitness

वायु प्रदूषण से हर साल 70 लाख लोगों की मौत : संरा विशेषज्ञ

5 मार्च 2019

bjp
Delhi NCR

बसपा के कद्दावर नेता वेदराम भाटी भाजपा में शामिल, मायावती सरकार में रह चुके हैं मंत्री

बसपा के कद्दावर नेता और मायावती सरकार में मंत्री रह चुके वेदराम भाटी आज भाजपा शामिल हुए। उत्तर प्रदेश भाजपा के अध्यक्ष महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय  ने उन्हें सदस्यता दिलाई।

6 मार्च 2019

abhinandan mustache is new trends for young man in faridabad
Delhi NCR

शहर में छाया अभिनंदन जैसी मूंछ, युवा पैदा कर रहे रियल लाइफ हीरो का क्रेज

6 मार्च 2019

पंडित दीनदयाल सीजीओ कॉम्प्लेक्स में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

केंद्रीय मंत्रालय के दफ्तर में लगी भीषण आग, एक सब-इंस्पेक्टर की मौत

6 मार्च 2019

Massive Fire at home burn a person alive in gurugram
Delhi NCR

बीड़ी पीना पड़ा महंगा, घर में लगी आग, एक व्यक्ति जिंदा जला

6 मार्च 2019

lok sabha elections 2019 no congress aap alliance says sheila dikshit
Delhi NCR

आम आदमी पार्टी को लगा झटका, कांग्रेस ने दिल्ली में गठबंधन से किया इनकार

5 मार्च 2019

gip mall
Delhi NCR

नोएडा के इस बड़े मॉल की बत्ती गुल, 1 करोड़ का बिजली बिल बकाया होने पर काटा कनेक्शन

6 मार्च 2019

Unique marriage card
Delhi NCR

शादी का कार्ड बना चर्चा का विषय, लिखा- भेंट ना दें मोदी को वोट दें

6 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

गठबंधन से इंकार पर केजरीवाल का पलटवार, कहा- कांग्रेस, भाजपा में गुप्त समझौता

5 मार्च 2019

manohar lal khatter
Delhi NCR

अब रोबोट करेंगे सीवर मेनहोल की सफाई, सीएम ने किया शुभारंभ

6 मार्च 2019

NUSI
Delhi

एनएसयूआई ने बेरोजगारी के खिलाफ जूतों पर पालिश कर जताया विरोध

6 मार्च 2019

पंडित दीनदयाल अंत्योदय भवन की 5वीं मंजिल पर लगी भीषण आग

पंडित दीनदयाल अंत्योदय भवन की 5वीं मंजिल पर आज सुबह भीषण आग लग गई जिससे वहां अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बन गया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड ने मौके पर पहुंच कर आग पर काबू पाया। हादसे में एक सीआईएसएफ जवान की मौत।

6 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस-आप 1:32

शीला दीक्षित ने ‘आप’ के साथ गठबंधन से किया इंकार, दिल्ली में गरमाई सियासत

5 मार्च 2019

सावित्री बाई 1:33

सांसद सावित्री बाई फूले ने बीजेपी से दिया इस्तीफा,कांग्रेस का थामा दामन

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन 1:41

अभिनंदन से दिल्ली में रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने की मुलाकात, कहा अभिनंदन पर गर्व है

2 मार्च 2019

आप 3:52

2019 के लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए आम आदमी पार्टी ने किया अपने 6 उम्मीदवारों का एलान

2 मार्च 2019

Demo
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: तेज रफ्तार ट्रैक्टर ने छात्राओं को मारी टक्कर, 1 की मौत

6 मार्च 2019

बारिश के आसार
Delhi NCR

उत्तर भारत के कई राज्यों में बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज, 7 से 9 मार्च के बीच हल्की बारिश का पूर्वानुमान

5 मार्च 2019

सीबीएसई
Delhi NCR

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल प्रश्नपत्र फर्जी, सीबीएसई ने झूठी खबर फैलाने की पुलिस में दी शिकायत

6 मार्च 2019

स्कूल बस में आग
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः चलती स्कूल बस में लगी भीषण आग, बच्चों को आपातकालीन गेट से निकाला बाहर

5 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

भारत सरकार के मंत्रालय भी आतंकियों के निशाने पर, खुफिया ऑडिट के बाद दिल्ली में सुरक्षा कड़ी

5 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

वैवाहिक वेबसाइटों पर फर्जी प्रोफाइल बना करते थे ठगी, चार नाइजीरियाई युवक गिरफ्तार

6 मार्च 2019

