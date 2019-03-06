Robert Vadra: I'm in this country, there are people who have looted the country and run away, what about them? I'm always going to be in this country, I will not leave or be in active politics till I clear my name, that is my promise. pic.twitter.com/ZD54E5DOFa— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019
बसपा के कद्दावर नेता और मायावती सरकार में मंत्री रह चुके वेदराम भाटी आज भाजपा शामिल हुए। उत्तर प्रदेश भाजपा के अध्यक्ष महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय ने उन्हें सदस्यता दिलाई।
6 मार्च 2019