बम की सूचना पर गाजियाबाद स्टेशन पर रोकी गई हावड़ा राजधानी एक्सप्रेस, ट्रेन खाली कराई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Sat, 07 Jul 2018 07:19 PM IST
जांच करती पुलिस टीम
जांच करती पुलिस टीम - फोटो : ani
हावड़ा राजधानी एक्सप्रेस को बम की सूचना के बाद उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन पर रोक दिया गया। बम की सूचना मिलते ही रेलवे और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों में हड़कंप मच गया। सभी यात्रियों को ट्रेन से उतार लिया गया। ट्रेन में तलाशी अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।
 
आपको बता दें कि ट्रेन नई दिल्ली से चली थी। जैसे ही ट्रेन दिल्ली से निकली वैसे ही उसे गाजियाबाद के रेलवे स्टेशन पर रोक लिया। ट्रेन में बम की सूचना मिलते ही यात्रियों में अफरा-तफरी मच गई, आनन फानन में ट्रेन को खाली कराया गया। 

बम निरोधक दस्ता भी मौके पर पहुंचकर अभी अपने कुत्तों और अन्य डिवाइस के जरिए पूरी ट्रेन की तलाशी ले रहा है। 

 

