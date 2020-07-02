शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   HM Amit Shah chaired a meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar and Arvind Kejriwal to review the COVID 19 situation in Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में कोरोना की स्थिति को लेकर गृह मंत्री ने की बैठक, योगी, खट्टर और केजरीवाल भी रहे मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 02 Jul 2020 05:49 PM IST
विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने दिल्ली-एनसीआर में कोविड 19 की स्थिति की समीक्षा करने के लिए गुरुवार को यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री  योगी आदित्यनाथ, हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री  मनोहर लाल खट्टर और दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए बैठक की अध्यक्षता की।
विज्ञापन

Safalta.com का एक महीने का UPSEE क्रैश कोर्स आज से शुरू हो रहा है | आज ऐडमिशन लेने पर कोर्स की फीस पर 1250 रुपये की छूट ऑफर की जा रही है। कूपन कोड - UPSEE1250
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
amit shah yogi adityanath manohar lal khattar arvind kejriwal covid 19 delhi ncr

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

डॉक्टरों का दावा: इस दवा से भी ठीक हो रहे कोरोना के मरीज, इन बीमारियों में भी है कारगर

2 जुलाई 2020

MOJ APP
Mobile Apps

लॉन्च होते ही 50 हजार डाउनलोड हो गया TikTok जैसा यह मेड इन इंडिया एप

2 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
दिव्या अवस्थी
Kanpur

PHOTOS: हाथों में मेहंदी और कमर में रिवाल्वर लगाकर चलती थी लेडी डॉन, करा दी थी पत्रकार की हत्या

2 जुलाई 2020

जुलाई के महीने में ग्रहों का राशि परिवर्तन
Predictions

जुलाई महीने में सिर्फ दो ग्रह ही बदलेंगे अपनी चाल, इन चार राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा महीना

2 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत विकिपीडिया
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के विकिपीडिया पर मौत की टाइमिंग को लेकर जानें सच्चाई

2 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
कुछ ऐसा है अनलॉक 2.0 में खुले प्राइमरी स्कूलों का हाल
Kanpur

यूपी: कोरोना संकट के बीच अनलॉक 2.0 में खुले प्राथमिक-माध्यमिक स्कूल, झाड़ू-पोछा लगाते मिलीं छात्राएं

2 जुलाई 2020

डॉ. अनीता
Kanpur

मालकिन की मौत कुत्ते से नहीं हुई बर्दाश्त, चौथी मंजिल से छलांग लगाकर दी जान

2 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

क्या आत्महत्या से पहले गूगल पर अपना नाम सर्च कर रहे थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत?, मोबाइल की फोरेंसिक रिपोर्ट से मिली ये जानकारी

2 जुलाई 2020

Golden baba
Delhi NCR

कोरोना के कारण अंत्येष्टि में नहीं पहुंचे गोल्डन बाबा के रिश्तेदार, वीडियो कॉल से किए अंतिम दर्शन

2 जुलाई 2020

Chinese APP
World

चीन ने माना, भारत में 59 एप पर प्रतिबंध से होगा अरबों डॉलर का नुकसान

2 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited