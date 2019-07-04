शहर चुनें

गुरुग्राम: भारी बारिश ने खोली व्यवस्थाओं की पोल, सड़क पर लगा भीषण जाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 10:30 PM IST
गुरुग्राम में सड़क पर लगा भारी जाम
गुरुग्राम में सड़क पर लगा भारी जाम - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मौनसून की पहली बारिश ने गुरुग्राम में व्यवस्थाओं की पोल खोल कर रख दी। भारी बारिश के कारण सड़क पर लंबी जाम लग गई। जाम इतनी लंबी थी कि वाहनों को पार करने में घंटों समय लग गए।  इस दौरान यात्रियों को काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ा। साथ ही स्थानियों लोगों को पानी पार कर घर जाना पड़ा। 
बता दें कि ये पहली बार नहीं है जब बारिश की वजह से इस तरह की जाम लगी हो। इससे पहले भी भारी बारिश से जाम लगते रहे हैं। 

कस्टम ने रेलवे स्टेशन पर पकड़ी विदेशी सुपाड़ी
Kanpur

कानपुर में पकड़ी 25 लाख की विदेशी सुपाड़ी कस्टम विभाग ने की कार्रवाई, ब्रह्मपुत्र मेल से आई थी खेप

4 जुलाई 2019

महाराजा यशवंतराव अस्पताल (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर : एक ही स्ट्रेचर पर ले जाए गए महिला-पुरुष मरीज, वीडियो वायरल, जांच का आदेश

4 जुलाई 2019

मामले की जानकारी देते एसएसपी अभिषेक यादव
Meerut

यूपी: एक्शन में एसएसपी, अवैध वसूली पर दरोगा और आरक्षी चालक को किया सस्पेंड

4 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
जगन्नाथ रथ यात्रा
Dehradun

द्रोणनगरी में रथ पर सवार होकर निकले भगवान जगन्नाथ, दर्शन को उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़, तस्वीरें...

4 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

टीम इंडिया का एक और खिलाड़ी चोटिल, पूरे दौरे से ही हुआ बाहर

4 जुलाई 2019

team india
prithvi shaw
पृथ्वी शॉ
खलील अहमद
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया का एक और खिलाड़ी चोटिल, पूरे दौरे से ही हुआ बाहर

4 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ टॉस से तय होगा पाकिस्तान का सेमीफाइनल का सफर!

4 जुलाई 2019

pak vs ban
न्यूजीलैंड बनाम पाकिस्तान
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट
New Zealand Cricket Team
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ टॉस से तय होगा पाकिस्तान का सेमीफाइनल का सफर!

4 जुलाई 2019

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
traffic jam in gurugram traffic police rain
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

यूनेस्को द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम स्टेट ऑफ द एजुकेशन रिपोर्ट फॉर इंडिया
Delhi NCR

एक चौथाई दिव्यांग बच्चों को अक्षर ज्ञान तक नहीं, स्टेट ऑफ द एजुकेशन रिपोर्ट फॉर इंडिया में खुलासा

4 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सिर्फ 15 जिले नहीं, कुपोषण से जूझ रहे देशभर के गरीबों को मिलेगा 'फोर्टिफाइड' चावल

4 जुलाई 2019

केन्या एयरवेज(File Photo)
World

खेत में धूप सेंक रहा था शख्स, विमान से गिरा यात्री, प्लेन में छिपकर सफर कर रहा था

4 जुलाई 2019

योगी आदित्यानाथ
Lucknow

योगी सरकार में 201 भ्रष्ट व नाकारा कर्मी जबरन रिटायर, 417 को कड़ा दंड, जल्द और की छंटनी

4 जुलाई 2019

भारत में मानसून और सूखा
India News

बारिश की भविष्यवाणी पर क्यों गलत साबित हो रहा मौसम विभाग, नया सिस्टम भी फेल?

4 जुलाई 2019

Jabir Moti
World

दाऊद का गुर्गा बोला- तनाव से पीड़ित हूं, अमेरिका मत भेजो, नीरव मोदी के साथ लंदन जेल में है बंद 

3 जुलाई 2019

supreme court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- क्या कानून से ऊपर है केरल, मुख्य सचिव को सलाखों के पीछे भेजने की दी चेतावनी

3 जुलाई 2019

इमरान खान
World

इमरान बोले- नहीं बरतेंगे नरमी, लूटा धन वापस करने के बाद नवाज-जरदारी छोड़ सकते हैं पाकिस्तान

3 जुलाई 2019

अश्विनी पाराशर
Literature

मंजिलें और भी हैं : अंधेरे से बाहर निकला गांव, लोग पी रहे हैं साफ पानी

3 जुलाई 2019

best home remedy for hair in monsoon season 2019
Beauty tips

मानसून में बालों की समस्याओं से तुरंत पाएं निजात, ये असरदार नुस्खा करेगा मदद

3 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली के वेलकम इलाके में दुकान को नुकसान पहुंचाता युवक
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: युवक ने दुकान पर किया था तोड़फोड़, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मुकदमा

राजधानी दिल्ली में 2 जुलाई को हिंसा की एक घटना सामने आई थी। दिल्ली के वेलकम इलाके में युवक को धारदार हथियार से दुकान को नुकसान पहुंचाते देखा गया था। 

4 जुलाई 2019

पोस्टर्स
Delhi NCR

विधायक मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ने पोस्टर लगवा कर मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को बताया 'सबसे बड़ा लुटेरा'

4 जुलाई 2019

anil baijal
Delhi NCR

हौजकाजी बवाल: तोड़फोड़ के दोषी नाबालिगों को कोर्ट की अनुमति से बालिग मानकर मुकदमा चलाया जाए

4 जुलाई 2019

अमित शाह से मिले अमूल्य पटनायक
Delhi NCR

हौजकाजी बवालः अब तक नौ लोगों की गिरफ्तारी, दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर को गृहमंत्री ने लगाई फटकार

4 जुलाई 2019

मुख्तार अंसारी
Delhi NCR

कृष्णानंद राय हत्याकांड: सीबीआई कोर्ट ने मुख्तार अंसारी समेत सभी आरोपियों को किया बरी

3 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पांच वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने 10 और 11 साल के दो नाबालिगों को पकड़ा

4 जुलाई 2019

dtc bus
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में पहली बार दौड़ेंगी हाइड्रोजन सीएनजी बस, प्रदूषण नियंत्रण करने का किया जा रहा प्रयास

4 जुलाई 2019

yellow line metro
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली मेट्रो: तकनीकी कारणों से डेढ़ घंटे बाधित रही येलो लाइन सेवा, लोगों ने जताई नाराजगी

4 जुलाई 2019

पुलिस ने ऑपरेशन क्लीन- 4 के तहत जब्त की बसें (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

पुलिस ने ऑपरेशन क्लीन- 4 चलाकर जब्त की 72 बसें, चालकों के पास परमिट नहीं होने का आरोप

4 जुलाई 2019

इमरान हुसैन
Delhi NCR

हौज काजी मामला: इमरान हुसैन ने केंद्रीय मंत्री विजय गोयल और अकाली विधायक के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई शिकायत

3 जुलाई 2019

14 साल बाद कृष्णानंद राय हत्याकांड का अधूरा इंसाफ, पर सवाल हत्यारा कौन?

14 साल पहले 29 नवंबर भाजपा के विधायक कृष्णानंद राय की हत्या कर दी गई थी और आरोप बाहुबली मुख्तार अंसारी और उनके साथियों पर लगा था। 14 साल बाद फैसला आया तो मुख्तार और उसके साथियों को बरी कर दिया गया।

4 जुलाई 2019

करदाता 1:44

आर्थिक सर्वे में मोदी सरकार को मिले कई अनूठे सुझाव, करदाताओं को मिल सकती है सौगातें

4 जुलाई 2019

नुसरत जहां 1:08

जगन्नाथ रथ यात्रा में शामिल हुई नुसरत जहां, बोलीं- जन्म से मुसलमान, हर धर्म का सम्मान

4 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:04

मायानगरी लौट आई इम्तियाज अली की फिल्मी जोड़ी सारा-कार्तिक, एयरपोर्ट पर दिखी दोनों के बीच कैमिस्ट्री

4 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:32

गौरी खान से जानिए कैसे बैलेंस करें पर्सनल और प्रोफेशनल लाइफ

4 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः एक साल के मासूम को पेंचकस से खेलना पड़ा भारी, खेल-खेल में चली गई जान

4 जुलाई 2019

किरायेदार ने मकान मालिक की बेटी से किया दुष्कर्म (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: मकान मालिक की बेटी से किरायेदार ने किया दुष्कर्म, मामला दर्ज

3 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Noida

कांस्टेबल के बैग में घुस कर बैठा था सफेद कोबरा, चेन खोलते ही डस कर ले ली जान

1 जुलाई 2019

सिकंदराबाद में कूड़े का अंबार
Delhi NCR

यूपी: सफाई कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिला चार महीने से वेतन, शहर में लगा कूड़ों का अंबार

4 जुलाई 2019

गुुरुग्राम में डॉक्टर ने अपने परिवार को मौत के घाट उतार कर लगा ली फांसी
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः डॉक्टर ने पहले धारदार हथियार से रेता पत्नी और दो बच्चों का गला, फिर लगा ली फांसी

1 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

अमर उजाला की खबर पर प्रियंका गांधी का ट्वीट, यूपी में बढ़ते अपराध पर सरकार को घेरा

3 जुलाई 2019

