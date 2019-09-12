शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Heavy gold bars recovered from passenger at IGI airport delhi

नई दिल्ली: इंदिरा गांधी हवाई अड्डे पर यात्री के बैग से करीब दो किलो सोना बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 01:39 PM IST
बरामद की गई सोने की पट्टियां
बरामद की गई सोने की पट्टियां - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नई दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर बीते मंगलवार को एक यात्री के पास से भारी मात्रा में सोना बरामद किया गया है। मंगलवार सुबह हवाई अड्डे के टर्मिनल तीन पर एक यात्री के पास से कस्टम अधिकारियों ने सोने की दो पट्टियां बरामद की।
विज्ञापन
  बरामद की गई सोने की पट्टियों का वजन करीब दो किलोग्राम ये भी ज्यादा, 2019.6 ग्राम है। बताया जा रहा है कि सोने का मूल्य करीब 72 लाख 90 हजार रूपये है।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

जयेश पटेल
Delhi NCR

दस से ज्यादा युवकों को बुजुर्ग बना विदेश भेज चुका है गिरोह, पासपोर्ट समेत कई विभाग जांच में जुटे 

12 सितंबर 2019

जयेश पटेल
Delhi NCR

बुजुर्ग बन अमेरिका जा रहे युवक को लेकर सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, पासपोर्ट ऑफिस से लिए थे फिंगर प्रिंट

11 सितंबर 2019

Illigeal Builldings made in name of Airport
Noida

एयरपोर्ट के नाम पर रख रहे अवैध इमारतों की नींव

11 सितंबर 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
बुजुर्ग का भेष बनाकर पहुंचा एयरपोर्ट
Delhi NCR

81 साल का बुजुर्ग बन अमेरिका जाने के लिए एयरपोर्ट पहुंचा युवक, एक गलती ने खोली सारी पोल

10 सितंबर 2019

विराली मोदी
Delhi NCR

दिव्यांग महिला से CISF कर्मी ने किया दुर्व्यवहार, बोला- ड्रामा मत करो, खड़ी हो जाओ

10 सितंबर 2019

viral
Bizarre News

अमेरिका जाने के लिए इस शख्स ने किया ऐसा काम कि पुलिस भी रह गई हैरान

10 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
delhi news igi airport indira gandhi airport delhi delhi police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

हथियार और गोला-बारूद ले जा रहे एक ट्रक को बरामद
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कठुआ में छह एके-47 से साथ तीन आतंकी गिरफ्तार, हो सकता है बड़ा खुलासा

12 सितंबर 2019

rishi kapoor
Bollywood

भारत लौटने के बाद सबसे पहले इस एक्टर के घर पहुंचे ऋषि कपूर, देखते ही सबने लगा लिया गले

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मोदी मंत्रीमंडल
Education

पीएम मोदी की कैबिनेट में इस यूनिवर्सिटी से पढ़े मंत्री सबसे ज्यादा, ये कभी नहीं लड़े छात्रसंघ चुनाव

12 सितंबर 2019

ऑनलाइन सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः हाई फाई सिस्टम से चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, बटन से खुलता था तहखाना, बनाया था अश्लील 'मेन्यू कार्ड'

12 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नए ट्रैफिक कानून के खिलाफ ये 11 राज्य, तीन ने घटाई जुर्माने की राशि, नरम पड़े गडकरी

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नासा लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
India News

इसरो के साथ नासा भी कर रहा लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क की कोशिश, भेजा 'हैलो' का मैसेज

12 सितंबर 2019

India China
India News

लद्दाख: भारत और चीनी सेना के बीच झड़प, तनाव के बाद अतिरिक्त फोर्स तैनात

12 सितंबर 2019

Noorin Shereef with priya
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस से छीनकर प्रिया प्रकाश को दिया गया था रोल, सच्चाई सामने आने पर खूब हुआ था बवाल

12 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

समान काम के लिए समान वेतन का आदेश जारी, केंद्र के 10 लाख अनियमित कर्मचारियों को होगा लाभ

12 सितंबर 2019

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

नई नवेली दुल्हन बनकर बप्पा के दरबार पहुंचीं दीपिका पादुकोण, ट्रेडिशनल लुक में ढाया कहर

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

delhi high court dismiss petition of ex ias shah faesal against his detention as he withdraws it
Delhi NCR

पूर्व आईएएस शाह फैसल ने याचिका ली वापस, अपनी हिरासत को लेकर दी थी चुनौती

नौकरशाही छोड़ कर राजनीति में उतरे शाह फैसल ने अपनी हिरासत को दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय में चुनौती देने वाली याचिका को गुरुवार को वापस ले लिया है

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

हापुड़ : भीषण सड़क हादसे में कार सवार सभी छह लोगों की मौत

12 सितंबर 2019

गैंगस्टर रोहित उर्फ राहुल उर्फ करवा उर्फ कलवा
Delhi NCR

गैंगस्टर एक नाम 'अनेक', 11 साल से फरार चल रहा 50 हजार का इनामी बदमाश गिरफ्तार

12 सितंबर 2019

सांड़ की सर्जरी
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबादः सर्जरी कर सांड़ के पेट से 80 किलो पॉलीथिन निकाली

12 सितंबर 2019

जेसी बोस यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्रों का प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबादः जेसी बोस यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्रों ने की पानी की शिकायत, हॉस्टल वार्डन ने दी गालियां, हंगामा

12 सितंबर 2019

बुराड़ी स्पा सेंटर पर छापे के दौरान दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालिवाल
Delhi NCR

स्पा सेंटर में चल रहा था ऑनलाइन सेक्स रैकेट, ग्राहक बनकर पहुंची पुलिस, दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

12 सितंबर 2019

शिवांगी (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

विश्वास नगर में शिक्षिका की गोली मारकर हत्या, ससुराल वाले बोले- की है आत्महत्या

12 सितंबर 2019

book fair
Delhi NCR

पुस्तक प्रेमियों के लिए दिल्ली बुक फेयर शुरू, महात्मा गांधी हैं मेले का थीम

12 सितंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

शादी के लिए पीछे पड़ा था सिरफिरा, इनकार किया तो महिला को लगाई आग 

12 सितंबर 2019

challan
Delhi NCR

राजस्थान के ट्रक मालिक ने भरा अब तक का सबसे बड़ा चालान, चुकाया 1,41,700 रुपये का जुर्माना

10 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

यूपी के उन्नाव में हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम के गैस प्लांट में लगी आग

यूपी के उन्नाव जिले में हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम के गैस रीफिलिंग प्लांट में गैस रिसाव के बाद भीषण आग लग गई। फिलहाल आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है।

12 सितंबर 2019

गणेश चतुर्थी 1:21

इन कारणों से करते हैं गणपति का विसर्जन, महाभारत से जुड़ी है परंपरा

12 सितंबर 2019

कार में आग 1:17

लखनऊ की सड़क पर अचानक कार में लगी भयंकर आग, देखते-देखते हो गया ये हाल

12 सितंबर 2019

नासा 1:30

चंद्रयान 2: विक्रम लैंडर को जगाने में जुटा नासा, भेजा 'हैलो' का संदेश

12 सितंबर 2019

सीट बेल्ट 1:57

कार की पिछली सीट पर नहीं लगाया बेल्ट तो भरना होगा भारी जुर्माना

12 सितंबर 2019

Related

Tejas Express
Delhi NCR

नई दिल्ली-लखनऊ तेजस की समय सारिणी जारी, विमानों की तर्ज पर डायनेमिक किराया चुकाना होगा

12 सितंबर 2019

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन
Delhi NCR

रोशनी से नहाया नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन, नई रंगत ने किया आकर्षित

12 सितंबर 2019

विसर्जन आज
Delhi NCR

आज विदा होंगे गणपति बप्पा, यमुना में विसर्जन पर पाबंदी

12 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों का कटा चालान
Delhi NCR

भारी-भरकम चालान से बचने के लिए दिल्ली वालों ने निकाला तोड़, उठा रहे यह कदम

8 सितंबर 2019

इसी मकान में बनाया था बंधक
Delhi NCR

कारोबारी के परिवार को बंधक बनाकर 60 लाख की लूट

12 सितंबर 2019

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः सेक्टर-62 मेट्रो स्टेशन पर युवती के बैग से मिली पिस्तौल, ये है पूरा मामला

11 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited