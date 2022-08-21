Delhi High Court: दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने सत्येंद्र जैन को अयोग्य ठहराने संबंधी याचिका की खारिज

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने सत्येंद्र जैन को पद से हटाने की जनहित याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है। हाईकोर्ट ने जनहित याचिका को खारिज करते हुए कहा कि दिल्ली के मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन को मानसिक रूप से अक्षम घोषित नहीं किया जा सकता है और ना ही विधानसभा के सदस्य या दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री होने के लिए उन्हें अयोग्य घोषित किया जा सकता है।

The Delhi High Court, dismissing a PIL, observed that Delhi Minister Satyender Jain cannot be declared with an unsound mind & cannot be disqualified from being a member of the Legislative Assembly or the Minister in Govt of NCT of Delhi.