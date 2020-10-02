शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   hathras case many groups will hold protest in delhi jantar mantar, aap, bhim army

हाथरस कांड के खिलाफ दिल्ली में उमड़ा जन सैलाव, जंतर-मंतर पहुंच पीड़िता के लिए मांगा न्याय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 02 Oct 2020 06:33 PM IST
जंतर मंतर पर प्रदर्शन करते लोग
जंतर मंतर पर प्रदर्शन करते लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
हाथरस दुष्कर्म मामले को लेकर पूरे देश में आक्रोश है। ऐसे में शुक्रवार को दिल्ली के जंतर मंतर पर कई संगठनों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। इस प्रदर्शन में आम आदमी पार्टी, भीम आर्मी से लेकर कई राजनीतिक दलों के नेता भी शामिल हुए।
 
विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, घटना की रात एसओ विनय तिवारी नहीं इस शख्स ने की थी मुखबिरी

2 अक्टूबर 2020

पीएम सिस्सू में जनसभा को संबोधित करेंगे।
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: लाहौल में यहां रैली करेंगे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, तस्वीरों में देखें शानदार नजारा

2 अक्टूबर 2020

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
मृतक आयुषी और मृतक रौशन सिंह। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

माता-पिता के लिए बेटे से भी बढ़कर थी आयुषी, सड़क हादसे में दोस्त के साथ हो गई थी मौत

2 अक्टूबर 2020

घायल कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता
Chandigarh

हाथरस कांड: चंडीगढ़ में कांग्रेस का विरोध प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने वाटर कैनन से खदेड़ा, कई कार्यकर्ता घायल

2 अक्टूबर 2020

निर्धनता एवं कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा प्राप्त करने हेतु कराएं बांके बिहारी जी मंदिर में विशेष पूजन
astrology

निर्धनता एवं कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा प्राप्त करने हेतु कराएं बांके बिहारी जी मंदिर में विशेष पूजन
डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

डॉ. दीप्ति केस: चार आरोपियों को अंतरिम जमानत, पीड़ित पिता बोले- न्याय के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाऊंगा

2 अक्टूबर 2020

महात्मा गांधी, घुघली रेलवे स्टेशन। (फाइल फोटो)
Maharajganj

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: अंग्रेजों के खिलाफ जंग छेड़ने के लिए यहां पड़े थे 'बापू' के कदम, स्वागत में उमड़ा था सैलाब

2 अक्टूबर 2020

Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti 2020
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर वासियों ने महात्मा गांधी और लाल बहादुर शास्त्री को दी श्रद्धांजलि, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

2 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे: जय की पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के करीबी जय बाजपेई की पत्नी श्वेता के बारे में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, छुपकर करती थी ये काम

2 अक्टूबर 2020

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
नवजोत सिद्धू, हरीश रावत
Chandigarh

नवजोत सिद्धू से मिलने उनके घर पहुंचे हरीश रावत, बोले- मेरी नौकरी खतरे में नहीं डालेंगे छोटे 'प्रा'

2 अक्टूबर 2020

गांव जाने का रास्ता बंद
Aligarh

हाथरस: एसडीएम सदर ने बताई वजह, बिटिया के गांव में किसी को क्यों नहीं मिल रहा प्रवेश

2 अक्टूबर 2020

निर्धनता एवं कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा प्राप्त करने हेतु कराएं बांके बिहारी जी मंदिर में विशेष पूजन
astrology

निर्धनता एवं कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा प्राप्त करने हेतु कराएं बांके बिहारी जी मंदिर में विशेष पूजन
Samajwadi Party protest in Lucknow against Hathras Kand.
Lucknow

हाथरस कांड : लखनऊ में प्रदर्शन करने पर सपाइयों पर लाठीचार्ज, अयोध्या में 13 के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

2 अक्टूबर 2020

हनुमान सेतु मंदिर, केडी बाबू स्टेडियम
Lucknow

छह महीने बाद खुले हनुमान सेतु के कपाट, हजारों श्रद्धालुओं ने किए दर्शन, मैदान भी अनलॉक, तस्वीरें...

2 अक्टूबर 2020

हाथरस कांड
Delhi NCR

हाथरस कांड: बहुत जोर से दबाई गई थी बिटिया की गर्दन, हार्ट अटैक भी आया था, पोस्टमार्टम में मिला ओ मार्क

2 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, जेल गए पूर्व एसओ विनय तिवारी और दरोगा केके शर्मा ने बताया चौंकाने वाला सच

2 अक्टूबर 2020

थानाध्यक्ष धर्मेंद्र सिंह
Meerut

थानाध्यक्ष को लेकर फिर खुला बड़ा राज... अफसरों की खामोशी पर उठे सवाल, पढ़िए पूरा मामला

2 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोपियों के पक्ष में 12 गांव के लोगों की पंचायत
Aligarh

हाथरस: आरोपियों के पक्ष में 12 गांव के लोगों की पंचायत, सीबीआई जांच और नार्को टेस्ट की मांग

2 अक्टूबर 2020

अदिति, सैय्यद मेहंदी मोमिन, अंशिका सिंह
Lucknow

गांधी जयंती पर विशेषः इन युवाओं ने कहा मुझमें भी है गांधी, एक जिद का महत्व समझाया

2 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

अलर्टः सोना-चांदी खरीदने जाएंगे तो यह नया नियम जरूर पढ़ लें, नहीं होगा आपके साथ फर्जीवाड़ा

2 अक्टूबर 2020

गुरुग्राम के सरकारी स्कूल की हालत
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: गगनचुंबी इमारतों के बीच खंडहरों में स्कूल, विद्यालयों की हालत देख बच्चों को भेजने से डरते हैं अभिभावक

2 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

एम्स ले जाने के सवाल पर परिवार ने कहा था-'हम अकेले कैसे कर पाएंगे', वायरल मेडिकल रिपोर्ट का क्या है सच?

2 अक्टूबर 2020

छह दिसंबर 1992 में अयोध्या में कारसेवा करने वालों ने साझा किया अनुभव।
Gorakhpur

28 साल पहले एक मुट्ठी रेत लाने की बात से नाराज हुए थे कारसेवक, नेता भी नहीं भांप सके थे इनकी नाराजगी

2 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, डॉक्टरों ने 26 सितंबर को एम्स ले जाने का दिया था सुझाव, लेकिन...

2 अक्टूबर 2020

जंतर मंतर पर प्रदर्शन करते लोग
जंतर मंतर पर प्रदर्शन करते लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
हाथरस पीड़िता के लिए न्याय की मांग करते लोग
हाथरस पीड़िता के लिए न्याय की मांग करते लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
सीपीएम नेता सीताराम येचुरी और सीपीआई नेता डी राजा
सीपीएम नेता सीताराम येचुरी और सीपीआई नेता डी राजा - फोटो : ani
