Delhi: मंत्री हरदीप पुरी ने किया G20 इंटरनेशनल फूड फेस्टिवल का उद्घाटन, देशी-विदेशी खानों का उठाएं लुत्फ

केंद्रीय आवास और शहरी मामलों के मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने शनिवार को दिल्ली के तालकटोरा स्टेडियम में लगे दो दिवसीय जी20 इंटरनेशनल फूड फेस्टिवल का उद्घाटन किया।
Foodies of the world unite!— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 11, 2023
When one finds Littti Chokha, Paav Bhaaji, Daulat ki Chaat, Jalebis, Paneer Tikka & Japanese Sushi rubbing shoulders, we realise the soft power that cuisine plays in cultural & culinary integration of the world! @g20org @MEAIndia @ndmcscl pic.twitter.com/IQGDfivIn8
