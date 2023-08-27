VHP अध्यक्ष का एलान: हर हाल में निकालेंगे जलाभिषेक यात्रा, सरकार का काम क्या?, कानून व्यवस्था का रखे ध्यान

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
हरियाणा के नूंह में 28 अगस्त को दोबारा ब्रजमंडल जलाभिषेक यात्रा निकालने के लिए हरियाणा सरकार ने अनुमति नहीं दी है। हालांकि, कुछ संगठन यात्रा निकालने पर अड़े हैं। विश्व हिंदू परिषद (वीएचपी) अध्यक्ष आलोक कुमार ने कहा कि हमें पता है कि देश में जी-20 सम्मेलन की तैयारियां चल रही हैं। इसी के मद्देनजर हम अपनी इस यात्रा को छोटा कर रहे हैं, लेकिन यात्रा निकाली जरूर जाएगी।
#WATCH | On Nuh Yatra, Alok Kumar, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) says, "We know that G20 is going to start, so we will shorten the Yatra, but we will not leave it and will complete it tomorrow and I will also take part in it...Why will Law & Order issues arise? Why the government… pic.twitter.com/UTK4ApWth9— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023
#WATCH | Haryana: Police personnel deployed at Sohna-Nuh toll plaza in Gurugram ahead of the yatra called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on August 28. pic.twitter.com/3Hqx9VzYZg— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023
#WATCH | Haryana: Security tightened in Nuh ahead of the yatra called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on August 28; drone being used by police for surveillance pic.twitter.com/d1HvJEgUXO— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023
