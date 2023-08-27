Notifications

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Gurugram News ›   VHP President Alok Kumar said Jalabhishek Yatra will definitely be taken out in Nuh on Monday

VHP अध्यक्ष का एलान: हर हाल में निकालेंगे जलाभिषेक यात्रा, सरकार का काम क्या?, कानून व्यवस्था का रखे ध्यान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2023 06:15 PM IST
सार

Nuh Shobha Yatra: वीएचपी के अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि सावन के आखिरी सोमवार को निकलने वाली इस यात्रा में वह खुद भी शामिल होंगे। कानून व्यवस्था बिगड़ने के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें कानून व्यवस्था बिगड़ने का सवाल ही नहीं है। कानून किस लिए है फिर।

VHP President Alok Kumar said Jalabhishek Yatra will definitely be taken out in Nuh on Monday
वीएचपी अध्यक्ष आलोक कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
हरियाणा के नूंह में 28 अगस्त को दोबारा ब्रजमंडल जलाभिषेक यात्रा निकालने के लिए हरियाणा सरकार ने अनुमति नहीं दी है। हालांकि, कुछ संगठन यात्रा निकालने पर अड़े हैं। विश्व हिंदू परिषद (वीएचपी) अध्यक्ष आलोक कुमार ने कहा कि हमें पता है कि देश में जी-20 सम्मेलन की तैयारियां चल रही हैं। इसी के मद्देनजर हम अपनी इस यात्रा को छोटा कर रहे हैं, लेकिन यात्रा निकाली जरूर जाएगी। 



उन्होंने आगे कहा कि सावन के आखिरी सोमवार को निकलने वाली इस यात्रा में वह खुद भी शामिल होंगे। कानून व्यवस्था बिगड़ने के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें कानून व्यवस्था बिगड़ने का सवाल ही नहीं है। कानून किस लिए है फिर। सरकार कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए है ताकि लोग अपने धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों को शांतिपूर्वक और सुरक्षित रूप से आयोजित कर सकें। हम शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से अपनी यात्रा निकालेंगे सरकार कानून व्यवस्था का ध्यान रखे। 

वहीं दूसरी तरफ यात्रा के मद्देनजर सोहना-नूंह टोल प्लाजा पर पुलिस ने सख्ती बढ़ा दी है। यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहनों पर पैनी नजर रखी जी रही है। पुलिस आने-जाने वाली कारों की तलाशी ले रही है और पूछताछ के बाद ही आगे जाने की अनुमति दे रही है। हालांकि इसकी वजह से लोगों को जाम का सामना भी करना पड़ रहा है। 


नूंह में पुलिस ड्रोन के जरिए संदिग्ध गतिविधियों पर नजर रख रही है। जिले में पुलिस की मुस्तैदी बढ़ा दी गई है। 

सरकार ने नहीं दी यात्रा की अनुमित 
सीएम मनोहर लाल ने कहा कि 'अगस्त महीने की शुरुआत में नूंह में जिस तरह की घटना हुई, उसे देखते हुए यह सुनिश्चित करना सरकार का कर्तव्य है कि इलाके में कानून-व्यवस्था बनी रहे। हमारी पुलिस और प्रशासन ने यह निर्णय लिया है कि लोग यात्रा (ब्रज मंडल शोभा यात्रा) निकालने के बजाय पास के मंदिरों में जाएं और पूजा करें। यात्रा की अनुमति नहीं दी गई है लेकिन लोग जा सकते हैं और मंदिरों में पूजा-अर्चना कर सकते हैं क्योंकि यह सावन का महीना है।' नूंह में 28 अगस्त तक इंटरनेट सेवा ठप कर दी गई है। वहीं जिले में धारा 144 भी लागू कर दी गई है। 

हर जिले में निकालेंगे यात्रा
उधर, बजरंग दल और विश्व हिन्दू परिषद ने नल्हड़ में होने वाली ब्रजमंडल जलाभिषेक यात्रा को लेकर रणनीति बदल ली है। अब प्रदेश के हर जिले में यात्रा निकाली जाएगी। इनमें नूंह भी शामिल है। नूंह के नल्हड़ में भारी संख्या में पहुंचने के बजाय हर जिले में लोग निर्धारित स्थल पर शामिल होंगे। डीजीपी ने कहा कि नूंह प्रशासन ने तीन से सात सितंबर तक नूंह में होने वाली जी-20 की बैठक और 31 जुलाई को हुई घटना के बाद कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए आयोजकों को अनुमति देने से इनकार किया है। बावजूद इसके कुछ ऐसे इनपुट हैं कि कुछ संगठन लोगों को 28 अगस्त को नूंह पहुंचने के लिए आमंत्रित कर रहे हैं। 

नूंह में 28 अगस्त तक इंटरनेट सेवा बंद
हरियाणा सरकार ने नूंह में फिर से इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद कर दी हैं। गृह विभाग ने शनिवार दोपहर 12 बजे से 28 अगस्त की रात 11:59 बजे तक जिले में मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाओं और बल्क एसएमएस पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। इस संबंध में गृह सचिव टीवीएसएन प्रसाद ने पत्र जारी किया है। एहतियातन सीआरपीसी की धारा 144 भी लगा दी है। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

