बड़ी कार्रवाई: गुरुग्राम में पकड़ी गई 52.04 करोड़ रुपये की जीएसटी चोरी, आरोपी भी गिरफ्तार

Gurugram Zonal Unit of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), has arrested one person under the provisions of the GST Act on charges of availment of Input Tax Credit on the strength of goods-less invoices. GST of Rs 52.04 crores evaded.— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.