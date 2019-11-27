शहर चुनें

हिंदू युवा वाहिनी के पूर्व जिला उपाध्यक्ष संदीप नागर की हत्या, शराब बनी वजह!

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 03:17 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Flickr
ख़बर सुनें
ग्रेटर नोएडा के दनकौर थाना क्षेत्र में संदीप नागर नाम के एक शख्स का शव मिलने से सनसनी मच गई। इस युवक की पहचान हिंदू युवा वाहिनी के नेता के रूप में हुई है।
गौतमबुद्ध नगर के एसएसपी के अनुसार प्रथम दृष्टया हत्या की वजह पारिवारिक बताई जा रही है, हालांकि शराब पीने को लेकर हुए विवाद की बात भी प्रकाश में आई है।

एसएसपी का कहना है कि संदीप नागर वर्तमान में हिन्दू युवा वाहिनी का पदाधिकारी नहीं है। शराब पीने को लेकर हुए विवाद की बात प्रकाश में आई है। शीघ्र गिरफ्तारियां होंगी।
greater noida greater noida news hindu yuva vahini sandeep nagar crime in noida noida police
