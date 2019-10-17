शहर चुनें

दिल्ली में आज दोपहर 2 बजे के बाद बंद रहेंगे सरकारी दफ्तर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 05:49 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
फूल वालों की सैर कार्यक्रम के दौरान दिल्ली के सभी सरकारी विभागों के कार्यालयों में आधे दिन के अवकाश की घोषणा की गई है। इनमें डीडीए, एमसीडी और दिल्ली सरकार के सभी सरकारी विभाग शामिल हैं। इस दौरान सभी विभागों के कार्यालय दोपहर 2 बजे के बाद बंद रहेंगे। 
सभी विभागों की ओर से लोगों से अपील की गई कि अगर किसी विभाग में कोई शिकायत या काम है तो उसे 2 बजे से पहले पूरा करा करें, ताकि लोगों को परेशानी का सामना ना करना पड़े। 
phool walon ki sair
