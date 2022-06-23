Heavy Vehicle ban: दिल्ली में पांच महीने तक भारी वाहनों का प्रवेश वर्जित, एक अक्तूबर से रहेगा प्रतिबंध

दिल्ली सरकार ने सर्दियों के मौसम में प्रदूषण को रोकने के लिए बड़ा कदम उठाया है। अब एक अक्तूबर से 28 फरवरी 2023 तक दिल्ली में भारी वाहनों को प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा। जारी आदेश के तहत ऐसे वाहनों को दिल्ली की सीमा में प्रवेश से वंचित रखा जाएगा। हल्के वाहन ही दिल्ली की सीमा में प्रवेश कर सकेंगे। सरकार ने यह कदम सर्दियों के मौसम में प्रदूषण बढ़ने की आशंका को देखते हुए उठाया है।
Delhi government bans entry of medium and heavy vehicles in Delhi from October 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023, in view of the possibility of an increase in pollution in the coming winter season.— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.