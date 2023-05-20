Notifications

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad News ›   200 engineers and 2000 laborers on nh 34 made world record by constructing 112 KM road in 100 hours

100 घंटे में 112 KM सड़क तैयार: NH-34 पर बना विश्व रिकॉर्ड, 200 इंजीनियर और 2000 मजदूरों ने दिन रात किया काम

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, बुलंदशहर/सिकंदराबाद Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Sat, 20 May 2023 04:20 PM IST
सार

2014-15 में गाजियाबाद से कानपुर तक बनाए गए हाईवे को उस समय नेशनल हाईवे-91 नाम दिया गया था लेकिन अब इस नाम को बदलकर नेशनल हाईवे-34 कर दिया गया है। 

200 engineers and 2000 laborers on nh 34 made world record by constructing 112 KM road in 100 hours
नेशनल हाईवे-34 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

एनएचएआई (नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया) के निर्देशन में एलएंडटी (लारसन एंड टूब्रो) कंपनी ने 100 घंटे में 112.5 किलोमीटर लंबा नेशनल हाईवे बनाकर विश्व कीर्तिमान बनाया है। केंद्रीय सड़क एवं परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से विश्व कीर्तिमान बनाने वाले सभी अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों और मजदूरों को धन्यवाद दिया।

नेशनल हाईवे-34 (पुराना नेशनल हाईवे 91) को चार से छह लेन का बनाया जा रहा है। नवंबर 2023 तक कार्य पूरा किया जाना है। इसके लिए एलएंडटी कंपनी तेज गति से निर्माण कार्य कर रही है। नेशनल हाईवे-34 के निर्माण के दौरान दादरी से खुर्जा के बीच एलएंडटी कंपनी के 200 इंजीनियर और 2000 कर्मचारियों ने 100 घंटे में ही निर्माण कार्य पूरा कर विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। 

एनएचएआई के परियोजना निदेशक आरके कौशिक ने बताया कि 15 मई से इस अभियान को शुरू किया गया था। 19 मई की दोपहर दो बजे तक पूरा कर लिया गया। तीनों लेन को मिलाकर सड़क की लंबाई 112.5 किलोमीटर है। इस निर्माण के दौरान 51849 मीट्रिक टन लिटमस कंक्रीट का इस्तेमाल किया गया। जिसमें 2700 मीट्रिक टन बिटुमन को 100 बिटुमन टैंकर के माध्यम से प्रयोग में लाया गया। नवंबर 2023 तक इस हाईवे को चार से छह लेन करने का कार्य पूरा करने का समय है। निर्धारित समय से करीब दो माह पहले ही कार्य को पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

90 फीसदी कंक्रीट को रिसाइकिल कर किया प्रयोग
हाईवे के चौड़ीकरण और निर्माण के लिए 90 फीसदी पुरानी कंक्रीट (पेवमेंट) को रिसाइकिल कर प्रयोग किया गया है। इसके लिए 14 पेवर, छह हॉट मिक्स प्लांट लगाकर दिन-रात कार्य किया जा रहा है। एनएचएआई के क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी संजीव कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि यह पहली बार हो रहा है, जब किसी हाईवे निर्माण के लिए 20 लाख स्क्वायर मीटर पुरानी पेवमेंट को ही रिसाइकिल करके प्रयोग में लिया गया है। इससे न केवल प्रदूषण को बढ़ने से रोका गया है, बल्कि बड़ी धनराशि की भी बचत की गई है।

एक टीम-एक लक्ष्य को पूरा करेगी टीम: गडकरी
केंद्रीय सड़क एवं परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए एनएचएआई के अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों के साथ एलएंडटी कंपनी के कर्मचारी और विश्व कीर्तिमान बनाने वाले सभी मजदूर इस उपलब्धि के लिए असली हकदार हैं। एक टीम और एक लक्ष्य होने के कारण सभी की मेहनत से यह सफलता मिली है। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि हाईवे निर्माण की इसी गति के दम पर ही देश प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में जल्द ही पांच ट्रिलियन की इकॉनमी बनेगा।

एनएच-91 के बजाए एनएच-34 से जाना जाएगा हाईवे
2014-15 में गाजियाबाद से कानपुर तक बनाए गए हाईवे को उस समय नेशनल हाईवे-91 नाम दिया गया था लेकिन अब इस नाम को बदलकर नेशनल हाईवे-34 कर दिया गया है। इसे विभिन्न ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम के मैप्स पर भी अपडेट कर दिया गया है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

