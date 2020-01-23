शहर चुनें

Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad aircraft made an emergency landing at Eastern Peripheral Expressway, pilot safe

ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेवे पर आपात स्थिति में उतरा विमान, संतुलन बिगड़ने से हुआ क्षतिग्रस्त

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 02:49 PM IST
ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेवे पर आपात स्थिति में उतरा विमान
ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेवे पर आपात स्थिति में उतरा विमान - फोटो : ANI
गाजियाबाद के मसूरी थाना क्षेत्र में ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेसवे पर गुरुवार दिन में एक विमान की आपातकालीन लैंडिंग से हड़कंप मच गया।
बताया जा रहा है कि विमान का अचानक संतुलन बिगड़ने से दुर्घटना हो गई, जिससे विमान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। हालांकि अच्छी खबर ये है कि पायलट को कई हानि नहीं हुई है।

बताया जा रहा है कि दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान चार्टेड प्लेन है, जिसमें तकनीकी खराबी के चलते एमरजेंसी लैंडिंग करानी पड़ी। एक्सप्रेसवे पर ठीक से लैंडिंग न हो पाने के कारण चार्टर्ड प्लेन का लेफ्ट विंग क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। भारतीय वायुसेना के जवानों ने ने रेस्क्यू कर पायलट को सुरक्षित निकाला।

eastern peripheral expressway emergency landing on eastern peripheral expressway emergency landing of plane
