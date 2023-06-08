SC पहुंची जीवा की पत्नी: पति के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल होने-अरेस्ट से सुरक्षा की मांग; UP सरकार ने कहा ये

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Wife of jailed gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, an aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who was shot dead on June 7 in a Lucknow court, moves Supreme Court seeking interim relief for protection and permission to attend last rites rituals of her husband.
State of Uttar… pic.twitter.com/QobiQDPuT4 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023
