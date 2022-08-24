Delhi: विदेश भेजने के नाम पर करते थे ठगी, दिल्ली पुलिस ने चार आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार

दिल्ली पुलिस ने विदेश भेजने का झांसा देकर लोगों को ठगने के आरोप में चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, डीसीपी (आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट) तनु शर्मा ने बताया कि पुलिस ने जिन लोगों को पकड़ा है उनमें राज्य स्तरीय कबड्डी खिलाड़ी, मर्चेंट नेवी के पूर्व नाविक, गायक और एक डिस्क जॉकी है। फिलहाल पुलिस आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर रही है।
Delhi | Four people, including a state-level kabaddi player, a former Merchant Navy sailor, a singer and a disc jockey, have been arrested for duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad. An immigration racket has been busted: DCP (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma
