Monkeypox: 25 दिनों में ठीक हो गया दिल्ली में मंकीपॉक्स का पहला मरीज, एलएनजेपी से मिली छुट्टी

लोकनायक अस्पताल में भर्ती पहले मंकीपॉक्स संक्रमित मरीज को आज छुट्टी मिल गई है। मरीज की तबीयत ठीक है, उसके शरीर के लाल दाने भी ठीक हो गए हैं। लोकनायक अस्पताल के एमडी डॉ. सुरेश कुमार ने बताया कि मंकीपॉक्स का पहला मरीज ठीक हो गया है। उसे छुट्टी दे दी गई है। दिल्ली में मंकीपॉक्स का पहला संक्रमित 25 दिनों में ठीक हो गया। वह बहुत स्वस्थ और खुश होकर अपने घर गया है।

We have successfully discharged the patient who was Delhi's first case of monkeypox. The man recovered in 25 days as all symptoms waned away. He went back being very healthy & happy: Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP Hospital, Delhi pic.twitter.com/S4hfn9BXuX

Delhi | The patient tested for Monkeypox is from the African sub-continent & had a history of fever, skin eruption & rashes on different parts of the body. He has been kept in an isolation facility & a team of experts taking care of him: Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP Hospital, Delhi pic.twitter.com/iAwXxxXkOf