दिल्लीः महारानी बाग में लगी आग पर काबू, किसी को कोई नुकसान नहीं

#UPDATE The fire that broke out at a shop in Maharani Bagh area of Delhi, has been doused. No individual sustained injuries in the incident. https://t.co/4TL0nhgrkf pic.twitter.com/ni0vXJEKqm— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019
दिल्ली के सीमापुरी इलाके में संशोधित नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन में गिरफ्तार एक आरोपी ने कोर्ट ने खुद को नाबालिग बताया है। इस पर कोर्ट ने पुलिस को उसकी उम्र पता करने के लिए बोन टेस्ट की अनुमति दे दी है।
27 दिसंबर 2019