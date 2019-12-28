शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   fire in Maharani Bagh area of Delhi has been doused

दिल्लीः महारानी बाग में लगी आग पर काबू, किसी को कोई नुकसान नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 28 Dec 2019 12:01 AM IST
दमकल
दमकल - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली के महारानी बाग में लगी आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार इस घटना में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ है।   
उधर, दिल्ली के सदर बाजार इलाके में भी आग लगने की घटना की खबर है। 
 
fire in delhi fire doused in maharani bagh no casualties
