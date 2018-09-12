शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली: मोरीगेट के एक गोदाम में लगी आग, 1 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 12 Sep 2018 11:04 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
नई दिल्ली में देर रात एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। आग की चपेट में आने एक शख्स की मौत हो गई है जबकि एक की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। मामला मोरीगेट के एक गोदाम का है, जहां अचानक आग लग गई है।
आग की चपेट में आने से एक आदमी की झुलस कर मौत हो गई, जबकि एक शख्स गंभीर रूप से झुलस गया है। जिसे नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। हालांकि आग लगने का कारण नहीं पता चल पाया है।



 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
