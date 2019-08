दिल्ली: एम्स में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर दमकल की 34 गाड़ियां मौजूद, कई विभाग बंद

Delhi: 34 fire tenders present at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), after a fire broke out in PC block (a non-patient block) near the emergency ward on the 2nd floor. No causality reported till now. pic.twitter.com/XZ7GKcHxp7 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

Delhi: Patients are being shifted from AB ward (Orthopaedic Unit), after a fire broke out in PC block near the emergency ward on the 2nd floor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). No casualty reported till now. pic.twitter.com/MDvvQH2NpK