दिल्लीः पीरागढ़ी की फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, दमकल मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 06:29 AM IST
fire - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के पीरागढ़ी इलाके में एक चार मंजिला फैक्ट्री में आग लग गई है। आग आसपास की इमारतों तक फैल गई है। मौके पर दमकल की 28 गाड़ियां मौजूद हैं। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार आग बुझाने के काम में 3 दमकलकर्मी घायल हुए हैं। आग बुझाने का काम जारी है। 
