Delhi: बवाना इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया की फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, दमकल की 15 गाड़ियां काबू पाने में जुटीं

राजधानी दिल्ली के बवाना इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया की एक फैक्ट्री में आग लग गई। घटना की सूचना पाकर मौके पहुंची दमकल की 15 गाड़ियां आग पर काबू पाने में जुटी हैं।
#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out in a factory in Bawana Industrial Area; fire engines are present at the spot pic.twitter.com/NOksS7aDjR— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023
दिल्ली फायर सर्विस के अधिकारी सर्वजीत ने बतााया कि फिलहाल किसी जनहानि की खबर नहीं है। आग बुझाने की कोशिश जारी है।
15 fire engines are present at the spot. No injuries have been reported. Efforts are underway to douse the fire: Sarvajeet, Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/GYeXb81T6q— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023
