दिल्ली: जींस बनाने की फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, एक कर्मचारी की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 09:38 AM IST
राजधानी दिल्ली में एक फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग लग गई। आग की चपेट में आने से एक कर्मचारी की मौत हो गई। दमकल की गाड़ियों ने आग पर काबू पा लिया है। 

घटना दिल्ली के करोल बाग में हुई। टैंक रोड पर आज तड़के करीब 5 बजे जींस बनाने की फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग लग गई। सूचना मिलने पर दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची।  कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। 
आसपास के लोगों ने बताया कि फैक्ट्री के सबसे नीचे वाले फ्लोर में पहले आग लगी। देखते ही देखते आग फैलती गई। फैफ्ट्री में मौजूद लोग आग बढ़ती देख वहां से निकल गए। 

बताया जा रहा है कि ऊपर के फ्लोर पर एक कर्मचारी फंस गया। जिसकी आग की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई। आग लगने की वजह का खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है। आग से लाखों रुपये के नुकसान की आशंका जताई जा रही है।
