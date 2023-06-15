Delhi: मयूर विहार फेस-3 स्थित बेकरी में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की चार गाड़ियां मौके पर; वीडियो में देखें भयावह मंजर

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली के मयूर विहार फेस 3 में गुरुवार शाम एक बेकरी में आग लग गई। आगजनी की सूचना मिलते ही दमकल की चार गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची और आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश में जुट गईं। फिलहाल आग लगने के कारणों के बारे में कोई जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है। साथ ही आगजनी में किसी के हताहत होने की जानकारी भी नहीं मिली है।
#WATCH | Delhi | Fire broke out at a bakery in Mayur Vihar Phase 3. Four fire tenders at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire underway. pic.twitter.com/Uu7fHwc6i3— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023
