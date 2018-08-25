शहर चुनें

दिल्ली: नांगलोई में तीन मंजिला प्लास्टिक फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, फायर ब्रिगेड की 25 गाड़िया मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 25 Aug 2018 09:30 AM IST
Fire broke at a three-storey factory of plastic bags in Nangloi, Delhi
ख़बर सुनें
आज सुबह करीब 4 बजे नांगलोई के नरेश पार्क इलाके में प्लास्टिक बैग के तीन मंजिला कारखाने में आग लग गई। मौके पर 25 फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़िया मौजूद हैं। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है। आग लगने के कारणों का अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है।


 

