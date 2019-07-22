शहर चुनें

Fire breaks out on the 4th floor of Kidwai Bhawan delhi

दिल्लीः किदवई भवन में लगी आग, दमकलकर्मी मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 07:18 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दिल्ली में जनपथ मार्ग पर स्थित किदवई भवन में आग लग गई है। आग पर काबू करने के लिए दमकल की आठ गाड़ियां घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई हैं। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार आग चौथी मंजिल पर लगी है। ब्योरे की प्रतीक्षा है।

fire broke out kidwai bhawan fire tenders on spot
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

आइंस्टीन से तेज दिमाग वाली अनुष्का ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से मिलने का समय मांगा

लंदन में रहने वाली 11 वर्षीय अनुष्का दीक्षित ने पीएम मोदी से मिलने की इच्छा जाहिर कर ई-मेल के जरिए मिलने का वक्त मांगा है।

22 जुलाई 2019

हादसा
Delhi NCR

यूपी: पिकअप में कैंटर ने टक्कर मारी, शादी से लौट रहे नौ लोगों की मौत, 20 घायल   

22 जुलाई 2019

राज्यसभा सांसद आर के सिन्हा
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: राज्यसभा सांसद आरके सिन्हा से 6.60 करोड़ की ठगी

22 जुलाई 2019

मोबाइल गेम के लिए छात्रा ने छोड़ा घर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: मोबाइल गेम की लत के कारण दसवीं की छात्रा ने छोड़ा घर, पुलिस ने पकड़ा

22 जुलाई 2019

कांग्रेस नेता
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के लिए नए चेहरे की तलाश शुरू, इन नामों पर चर्चा तेज

22 जुलाई 2019

हत्या
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः लड़ाई-झगड़े में चाकूबाजी, एक की मौत, दूसरा घायल

22 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: प्रॉपर्टी के लिए बुजुर्ग मां को पीटकर बेटा फरार, मामला दर्ज

22 जुलाई 2019

DELHI HIGH COURT
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट ने पूछा, किस कानून के तहत मीट उत्पाद विक्रेताओं पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

22 जुलाई 2019

NGT
Delhi NCR

यमुना का कायाकल्प: एनजीटी का आदेश, अनुपालन रिपोर्ट दाखिल करें सरकार

22 जुलाई 2019

जेल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कंटेनर चालक ने ट्रैफिक एएसआई को पीटा, वर्दी फाड़ी, हुआ गिरफ्तार

22 जुलाई 2019

