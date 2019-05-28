शहर चुनें

Fire breaks out in a light bulb manufacturing factory at Udyog Nagar in Peera Garhi area, Delhi

दिल्ली: बल्ब बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, मौके पर दमकल की 15 गाड़ियां मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 06:59 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के पीरा गढ़ी इलाके के उद्योग नगर में बिजली के बल्ब बनाने वाली एक फैक्ट्री में मंगलवार सुबह आग लग गई।  मौके पर दमकल विभाग की 15 गाड़ियां मौजूद हैं।
