Delhi: कैंट इलाके में आर्मी के बेस अस्पताल में लगी आग, दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर

दिल्ली के कैंट इलाके में स्थित आर्मी बेस अस्पताल में आग लगने की खबर है। बताया जा रहा है कि ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर बने आईसीयू के स्टोर रूम में आग लगी है। सूचना मिलने के तुरंत बाद, आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल की कई गांड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची हैं और आग पर काबू पाने का काम किया गया। को सेवा में लगाया गया। आग लगने के कारणों का अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।

Fire breaks out at Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt area. Several fire engines have reached the spot. Fire was reported in the ICU store room on the ground floor. No casualties have been reported so far, further details awaited: Delhi Fire Service