Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Fire breaks out a house in Shalimar Bagh area Six people including three children rescued

दिल्लीः शालीमार बाग के एक घर में लगी आग, तीन बच्चों समेत छह को सुरक्षित निकाला गया बाहर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 08:58 PM IST
शालमार बाग स्थित घर में लगी आग
शालमार बाग स्थित घर में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के शालीमार बाग स्थित एक घर में आग लगने की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक इस आगजनी में छह लोगों को घर से सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला गया है। निकाले गए लोगों में से तीन बच्चे हैं।
fire in delhi
